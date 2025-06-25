Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Scarlett Johansson’s daughter is growing up fast as famous mom makes parenting confession
Scarlett Johansson at the "Jurassic World Rebirth" in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)© WireImage

The Jurassic World Rebirth star is a mom of 2

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Scarlett Johansson made a rare comment about her 10-year-old daughter. The Black Widow star has two children, Rose, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and Cosmo, 3, who she shares with her husband Colin Jost.

Scarlett keeps her children's lives private. But recently, she gave insight into how quickly her daughter is growing up.

At the New York premiere of her new film Jurassic World Rebirth, the Oscar nominee told E! News that the movie is "appropriate" for most ages.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Scarlett and co-star Jonathan Bailey at the Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere

"I've been talking to some other Jurassic fans and they say this is the scariest one, but I would let my daughter see it," she explained. "It's still appropriate for [the] family. You just gotta watch it through the crack in your fingers."

Scarlett's relationship history

Scarlett's settled down with Colin now, but she has an extensive dating past. The Marvel star briefly dated producer Jack Antonoff while the two were in high school together.

In 2006, Scarlett dated Pearl Harbor actor Josh Hartnett, but broke off after a year. Her next significant relationship was with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. The two married in 2008, kept their relationship private, and divorced in 2011.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson in the audience at the 64th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010 in New York City© Kevin Mazur
Ryan and Scarlett were only together for a few years

After her divorce, Scarlett dated outside of the industry. She and executive Nate Naylor were together for a year.

"It's totally bizarre," she told Vogue in 2012. "It's an adjustment — I mean, it's got to be an adjustment for him way more than it was for me at 19. But he's remarkably good about it."

Scarlett met Rose's dad in 2012. She and Romain, a French journalist, married in a secret ceremony at a ranch in Montana in October 2014, the same year they welcomed Rose.

"We met through friends in Paris," Scarlett told Parade in 2015. "It was very romantic. And we became friends. When I'd come back to Paris I would see him. We started dating."

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac at the 87th Annual Academy Awards© WireImage
Scarlett took Romain as her date to the 87th Annual Academy Awards

But, after two years of marriage, Scarlett and Romain divorced. In a statement after the news went public, she wrote: "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same."

Scarlett started seeing her now husband, the Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host, after the two cozied up to each other at the season 42 finale party. She and Colin made their red carpet debut that November, were engaged by May 2019, and married in October 2020.

Scarlett gave birth to their first child in 2021.

A blended family

Scarlett raises both Rose and Cosmo. And Colin is a loving step-dad.

"The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer," Colin told E! News about Cosmo and Rose. "[It] was nice for them. She's a very nice, loving sister."

Reflecting on his relationship with Scarlett to The New York Times, Colin said: "I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she's a great mom."

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
Scarlett and Colin are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples

"I've known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was 2," he continued. "It's weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom."

Scarlett loves her many roles, as mom and on the big screen. But, as she told PEOPLE in November 2021: "Thankfully [to] everybody just at home, I'm just mom. Sometimes [I'm] the Black Widow when it's convenient for my daughter, when she's going to get something out of it."

Trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

