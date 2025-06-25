Joanna Gaines' daughter is her twin in new photo as they hold hands during family day out

Joanna Gaines, 47, looked just like her daughter Ella, 18, during a family outing to Universal Studios Super Nintendo World.

Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines, 50, visited the amusement park with their children Drake, 20, Ella, Duke, 17, Emmie, 15, and Crew, 6. In a video shared to her 13.8 million followers, Joanna documented the day, and showed just how much she and Ella look like each other as they held hands in the park.

The two, who are now the same height, sported matching long, brown hair.

© Instagram Joanna and her daughter at Super Nintendo World

"We spent the day @unistudios and had a blast!," the Magnolia Farms owner wrote. "Crew was sure he was living in a dream and didn't want to wake up. Chip was trying to mind over matter motion sickness."

The Gaines live on a farm in Waco, Texas – a town they made famous on their HGTV show Fixer Upper. But, for this nostalgic trip, the family traveled to Southern California.

"Super Nintendo World gave me all the feels of being a kid again," Joanna wrote. "[It] made me want to bust out my old gaming set and show the kids my skills."

© Instagram Drake, Duke, Ella and Emmie pressed up against the hospital door waiting for Crew

All about the Fixer Upper fam

Chip and Joanna rose to fame on Fixer Upper. Since then, they launched their own network, Magnolia Network. The couple met in 2001 and knew their dreams were aligned – Chip worked in construction and Joanna loved interior design.

The couple gave birth to their oldest son in 2005 and their family kept growing. Ella, their oldest son, looks just like her mom.

In May, Ella graduated from high school. While her big brother stayed close to home for college, Ella wants to fly the nest.

Chip and his kids

"Ella has thought about Korea [Joanna's mother is Korean]," Chip told TODAY. "She's thought about sunny Southern California. She's not going to be in the Central Texas area when she goes on to her next chapter. She seems excited to be able to spread her wings and do something very unique and outside the bubble."

Joanna previously mentioned that her daughter is most like her when it comes to picking up skills for design, home improvement, lifestyle and aesthetics. Ella even interned at Magnolia with her mom.

"One of my favorite moments that was so pivotal for me as a mother, but also as a business owner, was my daughter, my oldest daughter, was in on a lot of these conversations before our break in June, that I was having with the team," Joanna explained during an appearance on the Business of Home podcast.

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip have been together for 21 years

"She was interning with me, so she'd be in these meetings where I was like, y'all, I need vision," she continued. "Like, we need to get back to why we're doing what we're doing. And so she was listening and she was interested."

Wherever Ella ends up, she knows she has her family's support.