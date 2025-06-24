Tina Knowles shares new photo of ' 'handsome' grandson as he steps into the spotlight — fans go wild

Tina Knowles is devoted to her family and is their biggest cheerleader! The Matriarch author often shares updates on her children and grandchildren, and on Monday, she took to Instagram to post about her grandson.

The businesswoman penned a proud tribute dedicated to her oldest grandchild, Julez Smith, who is the digital cover star for Pause magazine.

Julez - who is a model and artist - was pictured posing on a horse, dressed in a crisp white shirt with an asymmetric collar and tailored black pants.

© Instagram Tina Knowles paid tribute to her grandson Julez Smith

In the caption, she wrote: "My handsome grandson @iamjulezjsmith gracing the cover of 'Pause' Magazine. Look at that horse, look at that horse."

Fans were quick to respond to the post, with one writing: "What a gorgeous young man," while another wrote: "Strong genes!" A third added: "What a busy summer for the whole family."

In the interview, Julez opened up about his love for fashion, his upcoming fashion label and who his biggest style inspiration was - in which his mom, Solange came top of the list.

He also spoke about his upbringing in New Orleans and working in Paris - somewhere he has been going every year since he was a little boy.

© WireImage for Parkwood Tina is incredibly close to her grandson Julez

While Julez didn't speak too much about his famous family, he did reference his aunt Beyoncé's tour and revealed he was a big fan of her music. "My aunt's tour is about to start, so I've been revisiting the Cowboy Carter album in the past two weeks," he said.

Julez was also appreciative of Tina's shoutout on social media, responding: "Love you," to her sweet post. Julez is Solange's only child, who she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. The pair were married between 2004 and 2007.

© WireImage Solange with Julez as a little boy

While Julez is carving out a career as a successful runway model, he is relatively private when it comes to his family life.

However, in 2023, he answered several questions on his TikTok, including some about his relationship with his aunt. One fan asked him: "Do you and Beyoncé text?" to which he replied: "Do you text your aunt? I feel like everyone texts their aunt."

He added: "I don’t look at her as… I mean, of course, I know, but bro, that's just like my auntie. Just like how your auntie is your auntie."

Tina Knowles with Solange and Beyoncé

Along with Julez, Tina is also grandmother to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and eight-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

She also considers Kelly Rowland's two sons, Titan and Noah, as her grandchildren too, having raised Kelly for most of her life.

She recently told Glamour magazine when asked about being a grandmother: "Oh God, the best. I'm headed straight on a plane when I leave here to go spend time with my grandchildren. I become a kid. I was in the Hamptons with them, and I mean, I swung on a swing every day and swam and had fun. It's like being a kid again."