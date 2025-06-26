CNBC's 'baby boom': meet the SIX currently pregnant on-air anchors

There is a baby boom over at CNBC!

Not one, not two, not three but six on-air anchors of the financial news network are currently pregnant, some expecting their first baby while others their fourth or even sixth.

The ladies, Kate Rooney, Deirdre Bosa, Angelica Peebles, Kelly Evans, Megan Cassella, and Pippa Stevens have all formed a tight-knit community as a result.

"There's something really powerful in knowing you're not doing this alone," Kate shared with People. Meet the expecting moms, and what they have to say about the epic coincidence, below.

1/ 6 © Getty Kate Rooney Kate is a technology reporter, expecting her second baby with husband Kevin Gordon. "I've found so much strength in knowing other coworkers on the East Coast are battling the same exhaustion, and everything that comes with pregnancy, while on air," she told People. "Whether it's Kelly [Evans] anchoring a show while juggling five young kids at home, or Megan Cassella clocking 12-hour days on the White House lawn, there's a solidarity in watching your colleagues operate at the top of their game while pregnant."



2/ 6 © Getty Images Deirdre Bosa Deidre is CNBC's tech check anchor, and is currently expecting her fourth baby with husband Darryll Bosa. "We're all still showing up, still chasing stories, still in the thick of it," she said of working while pregnant, adding: "Sometimes that's the most supportive thing of all; seeing each other do both with grit and grace."



3/ 6 © X / Twitter Angelica Peebles Angelica is CNBC's health and pharmaceutical reporter, and currently expecting her second baby with husband Ryan Peebles. "We, along with other moms at CNBC, have a Teams group chat where we share tips, ask questions and support each other throughout all the twists and turns of parenting," she revealed of the support system at the network. "It's a great way to keep in touch even when everyone has such busy schedules … And it's nice because we can all relate to the specifics of working in television."



4/ 6 © Instagram Megan Cassella Megan is CNBC's Washington correspondent, pregnant with her first baby with husband Andrew Magod. "I've talked with these women about different types of baby gear, about how to handle pregnancy exhaustion amid crazy hours, about which clothing brands sell the best work trousers with stretchy waistbands," she said. "I've exchanged texts and Teams chats with coworkers about what it's like to juggle a first-time pregnancy with an on-air job, when sometimes what helps the most is just being able to talk through things with someone else who knows exactly what this pretty unique experience feels like."



5/ 6 © Getty Kelly Evans Kelly is CNBC's anchor for The Exchange and Power Lunch, and is currently expecting her sixth child with husband Eric Chemi. Opening up about how she and her husband balance their careers with being parents, she said: "You just keep having to work smarter. You don't have time for the small work dramas that don't matter … You just focus on getting the job done and done well," and noted: "Work can distract you from the difficult moments at home that can be incredibly isolating, and home is a welcome respite at the end of the day from work."

