Princess Charlotte follows in Prince George's footsteps – and it's a 'big deal' to Prince William

Prince William and Princess Kate have been unusually open about their parenting journey with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially when it comes to the trio's many passions and hobbies.

Paying a visit to the Lionesses, the Prince of Wales wished the team luck ahead of the upcoming Women's Euros, and spoke to the players about their inspiration for getting into football.

When asked if his own daughter, Princess Charlotte, plays football, he responded: "Yes, she's not quite as into the football as much as the boys but getting there."

Prince William continued: "It's again how much they play at school because you've got to create that environment where all of them – if their friends don't play then they're like, 'well, I'm not going to'... it's collective and down to the school."

Prince George is known to be quite the football fan, often attending major games with his father.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte is a football fan just like her brothers

Earlier this year, the pair faced quite the emotional rollercoaster at Aston Villa's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, and the father-of-three revealed in a TV interview how meaningful it was to have his son beside him.

Talking to Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist on TNT Sports, Prince William was asked if he was on a "lads tour" with his friends to go and see the match, to which he responded: "Well, I've got my son here as well, so I'm on my best behaviour as well.

"But I thought: You know what, it's been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition."`

© Getty Images Prince William and Prince George got incredible excited at the Aston Villa match

He continued: "I hope it's not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me."

During the match, the son of King Charles was photographed excitedly punching the air and giving his son, who was seen wearing an Aston Villa scarf, a hug, as the pair celebrated Morgan Rogers giving the Birmingham-based team a lead in the first half.

It's always touching to see families share hobbies in the way that the Waleses do – hopefully, all three of the kids will get their chance to go to a big game soon enough, especially with the Women's Euros kicking off this month!