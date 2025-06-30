Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte overcome with shyness during Wimbledon appearance with mum Kate - watch video
The young royal joined the Princess of Wales in the royal box

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte is as big a tennis fan as her mother, the Princess of Wales, but during her first time at Wimbledon, the royal youngster was overcome with shyness during one relatable moment.

The princess was just eight when she joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and her big brother, Prince George, at the men's final in 2023.

While Charlotte was animated in the royal box throughout a nail-biting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, she was a little more reserved when it came to meeting Spanish champion Alcaraz backstage at the tennis tournament.

Kate presented the trophies to the players on the court after play ended before taking her children behind-the-scenes.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final© Getty
Princess Charlotte and Prince George were animated in the royal box

As the Princess congratulated Alcaraz on his victory, Charlotte appeared to be overcome with shyness, as she ducked behind her mother.

At last year's tournament, the tennis star won his second consecutive Wimbledon Championships, and once again met the royals after the final.

This time, Charlotte beamed confidently as Kate introduced her daughter to Alcaraz.

Supportive daughter

The Princess of Wales's attendance at the Wimbledon men's final in 2024 was her second major public appearance of the year amid her cancer treatment.

Supported by daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews, Kate appeared touched as the crowd gave her a standing ovation as she arrived to take her seat in the royal box on Centre Court.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon© Getty
Kate received a standing ovation at the Men's Singles Final

Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon since before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and she became patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.

She is expected to make an appearance at the tennis tournament in the next two weeks as the Championships kicks off on Monday 30 June.

Kate is likely to follow the birthday tradition with daughter Charlotte© Getty
Kate is a huge tennis fan

Her children, George and Charlotte, share their mother's passion for the sport, but Louis, seven, is yet to make an appearance courtside.

