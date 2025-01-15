Jessica Simpson's inferno-threatened home slashed by $4.1m amid divorce

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage, and amid her relationship breakdown, the singer is selling up.

TMZ explains that Jessica bought the property for $11.5 million in 2013, and she first listed the mansion for $22 million in September 2023. After no tangible interest, it has recently been relisted with a reduced asking price.

The star purchased the seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom house from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Although it is not their full-time home, Jessica, along with her three children Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five, had to be evacuated from their family mansion due to the wildfires.

© Photo: Instagram Jessica has given fans a look inside her family kitchen

The Hidden Hills area is home to many celebrities, including the Kardashian/Jenner family. The Kenneth fire burned lots of houses in the boundary of the Hidden Hills and heavy smoke has been seen in the area.

© Photo: Instagram The Kardashians live nearby

The fact that the house is in the danger zone could also impact its ability to sell.

Nashville move

The singer, who is originally from Texas, relocated her family to Nashville, Tennessee in 2023. "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time, you're so happy,'" she explained to E! News.

Does Eric still live with Jessica?

© Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have broken up

In the star's divorce announcement, she clarified their current living situation. "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she penned.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

© Getty Jessica, Eric and their three children

The couple met in 2010 through mutual friends, and their whirlwind romance led to an engagement just six months later. Fans grew suspicious of their marital status when Eric was spotted without his wedding ring and Jessica posted cryptic captions online.

© WireImage Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were previously married

One of her posts read: "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." Sleuth fans also noted that Jessica did not wish him a happy 45th birthday publicly in September last year.

From 2002 to 2006 Jessica was married to Nick Lachey, and her former husband has recently spoken about the "hurt" he suffered. "I, too, was previously married, divorced, so I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that," he said on his Netflix show, The Ultimatum.