Paris Hilton's 2 kids get a taste of life on the road in new photos away from home

Paris Hilton's kids are getting a taste of their mom's fame.

This summer, the "Stars Are Blind" singer has toted her son and daughter around the world for a variety of concerts, from DJ gigs to performances at pride festivals, their latest stop being Romania.

The Y2K icon has been married to husband Carter Reum since 2021, and first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

This week, Paris took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her recent visit to Romania, for the Intencity Festival.

She started off with a photo of her all dressed up in her performing outfit, a mesh leopard mini dress paired with black rhinestone boots, as she walked down a hall with Phoenix holding one of her hands and his little sister London holding the other.

More snaps followed of Paris doting over her babies, along with shots of her crew, her stepping out on stage, and last but not least, a sweet family portrait featuring her husband Carter.

© Instagram Phoenix took a glimpse at the stage when Paris performed at WeHo Pride

"Mom by day, DJ by night," Paris fittingly wrote in her caption, noting: "This is what it's like to be a #SlivingMom," referencing one of her signature catchphrases, "sliving," a combination of "slaying" and "living."

"Started my day with snuggles from my #CutesieCrew, then closed it out with the most incredible set at @Intencity.Festival in Romania! So grateful I get to live both worlds," she added. Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Obsessed with this look," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful photos of the 4 of you!" and: "I loveeee this family so much. Sliving! Favorite icon," as well as: "Coolest mom award!!!"

© Instagram The kids have been by Paris' side for all her gigs

Earlier this year, Paris was one of thousands of Los Angeles residents — including fellow celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others — to have lost a home in the wildfire crisis that ravaged Los Angeles in January.

Paris, in an emotional Instagram post at the time, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

© Instagram The Hilton-Reum family

"This house wasn't just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she further wrote, adding: "It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… It's devastating beyond words.

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives. And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe."