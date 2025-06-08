Paris Hilton's son Phoenix stands tall as he joins famous mom on stage — photos

Paris Hilton's kids are already getting a taste for the spotlight and their mom's fame.

Over the weekend, the "Stars Are Blind" singer celebrated Pride Month by headlining WeHo Pride in Los Angeles, and her kids tagged along.

The Y2K icon has been married to husband Carter Reum since 2021, and first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

© Instagram Paris shared behind the scenes photos featuring her kids

Paris took to Instagram on Saturday, June 7, and first shared a photo of her exiting her trailer with Phoenix and London, who both appeared wearing matching t-shirts from their mom's merch.

She next shared a photo of Phoenix, wearing noise cancelling headphones, walking out on stage with her during rehearsals, followed by more sweet photos and videos of Paris and the kids strolling around the festival grounds.

"Backstage with my biggest fans," Paris wrote in her caption, noting: "Being a mom while headlining two Pride festivals feels like living two dreams at once."

© Instagram The singer performed at WeHo Pride

"Grateful for every moment — the sparkle, the soundcheck, and the sweet snuggles in between," she added, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "BEAUTIFUL FAMILY, CONGRATS ON YOUR ICONIC SHOWS," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Loving mom, lovely babies, the cutest family," and: "Love the boots and handbag. Love everything about this post," as well as: "Ugh, those core memories are priceless."

Earlier this year, Paris was one of thousands of Los Angeles residents — including fellow celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others — to have lost a home in the wildfire crisis that ravaged Los Angeles in January.

© Instagram Her kids tagged along

Paris, in an emotional Instagram post at the time, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

"This house wasn't just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she further wrote, adding: "It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words."

© Instagram The Hilton-Reum family celebrating Pride Month

She continued: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

"And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires. Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now," she concluded.