Paris Hilton shares 'grateful' family update featuring son Phoenix after losing Malibu home to wildfires

Paris Hilton is grateful to have her family cheering her up amid a devastating time for Los Angeles residents.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer was one of thousands to have lost a home as a result of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, which are still ablaze.

As of this weekend, the Palisades fire is at about 50% containment. 27 people have died so far, thousands have had to evacuate, and Hollywood mainstays such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others, have lost their homes.

WATCH: Paris Hilton's son Phoenix rejects kiss from his little cousin

Amid the heartbreaking crisis, Paris has been busy with volunteer work and organizing donations, though she took a moment over the weekend to share a sweet moment between her son Phoenix and his cousin Lulu.

The doting mom posted a video on Instagram in which little Lulu was wanting to give a kiss to her cousin, but little Phoenix wasn't up for it.

"Cousin Lulu loves Phoenix," Paris wrote in her caption, adding: "Through all the chaos of evacuating during the wildfires, these two kept us laughing and distracted in our hotel. Phoenix and Lulu really know how to make everything better! So grateful for them."

© Instagram Paris shared images of her burnt down home

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Love this," as others followed suit with: "Adorable! They've grown up so fast," and: "They're both so beautiful!!!" as well as: "He's growing up so fast!"

MORE: Celebrities helping the LA wildfire relief effort — including a $2.5m donation

MORE: Paris Hilton fosters new family member during L.A. wildfires after losing her home

After her house in Malibu burnt down earlier this month, Paris, in an emotional Instagram post, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

© Instagram The home was in Malibu

"This house wasn’t just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she further wrote, adding: "It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words."

MORE: Paris Hilton's heart shatters as she returns to destroyed $8.4m Malibu home

© Instagram The former reality star shares two kids with husband Carter Reum

She continued: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

MORE: Paris Hilton reflects on emotional landmark news: 'Today is a day I'll never forget'

© Instagram The Hilton-Reum family

"And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

"Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now," she concluded.