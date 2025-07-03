Savannah Guthrie's 'not-so-sweet' daughter's cheeky financial demand revealed

Savannah Guthrie's daughter, Vale, appears to be learning the value of money at a young age.

The 10-year-old has found a cheeky way to add more cash to her piggy bank by charging her mom for her artwork.

Bank of Mom

The Today star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share some drawings Vale made, one of which featured her mom's initials in a large print colored in yellow.

Surrounding the letters were little pink hearts and arrows pointing at words describing Savannah's best traits, including "journalist," "author," "friend," "winner," "mom," "wife," "and so much more!"

© Instagram Vale charged her mom $5 for her drawing

While it appears the drawing was an extremely thoughtful gift from Vale, Savannah revealed that it came with a price tag.

"Before you think isn't that sweet know that she tried to charge me $5 for it," Savannah captioned the photo.

Savannah then shared a second drawing by Vale, which depicted her and her brother, Charley, encircled by a green and purple heart with the words, "Sister Brother Bond" written above, and "bond" was written in capital letters and underlined.

© Instagram Savannah said she would pay $5 for this drawing

It seems Vale may have been lucky enough to earn her $5, as Savannah wrote underneath the picture: " And for this I would pay it."

Savannah shares her two children with her husband, Michael Feldman, and they waited a long time for their family as Savannah was 42 when she had Vale.

Journey to motherhood

She has been incredibly open about their difficult road to becoming parents in the past and revealed that their youngest child was their "medical miracle" after Savannah went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

© Instagram Savannah had Vale when she was 42

She told Health: "Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let's give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few."

She added: "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

© Instagram Savannah and Michael tried IVF several times to conceive Charley

In an interview with People, Savannah said she didn't purposefully delay having children; she just "didn't have my act together".

"I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works," she explained.

Savannah knows only too well the challenges of juggling a successful career and being a wife and mom, and often, she admits she is overcome with guilt.

© Getty Images Savannah admitted she struggles with mom guilt

Discussing how she deals with mom guilt in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2022, Savannah explained: "The first time I put [Vale] in her nursery, I lay down on the bed and started sobbing.

"Mike said, 'What's wrong?' And I said, 'This is the farthest apart we've ever been.' She'd either been in my belly or in my arms or in my room, and I just felt sick.

"I almost felt physically ill to be apart from her – and it still happens. I'm feeling guilty right now."

She continued: "I'm probably late to [pick her up from] the bus. I don't know how to overcome it. I just know that it's real. I wish it weren't, but it really is. I mean, I feel guilty all the time, and all I do is hang out with my kids."