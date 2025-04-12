Today's Savannah Guthrie has short brunette hair in unrecognizable childhood photo you won't want to miss

Savannah Guthrie has been sporting blond mid-length hair for many years, but she's had many different hairstyles prior to this!

The Today Show star got nostalgic on Thursday April 11 as she marked National Sibling Day, taking to Instagram to share a selection of childhood photos of herself with her two older siblings, Cam and Annie.

The adorable pictures include one of Savannah with dark brown curls as a toddler standing alongside her brother and sister in front of the Christmas tree at home, and a professional photo featuring her sitting in between her siblings, dressed in a red-and-white frilly dress.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared a cute photo of herself as a little girl with her big sister Annie

Savannah is incredibly close to her brother and sister, and alongside the photos she wrote: "Annie and Cam," along with a slew of love heart emojis.

She has posted on National Sibling Day many times before, including a sweet shout out to her older siblings back in 2021, where she chose to post photos of them in present day. "The definition of sibling = a best friend for life," she wrote.

© Instagram Savannah's dark curly hair is too cute!

Savannah was born in Melbourne, Australia, while her dad was on a work placement there, but grew up in Arizona. She's the youngest child in a close-knit family, and was named after her great-grandmother.

The Today anchor had a happy childhood, but aged 16, her beloved dad Charles passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack.

© Instagram Savannah is the youngest of her siblings

Savannah has spoken about the heartbreaking loss on many occasions, and the difficult decision she made to go to college just two years later, leaving her mom behind at home.

The star went to study journalism at the University of Arizona, and graduated in 1993. While she was doing well in her career reporting on local TV stations, she decided to take things in another direction and return to college years later to study law.

© Instagram Savannah with her sister

She graduated in 2002 from Georgetown University Law Center, but in an unexpected turn of events, walked away from an incredible job opportunity in the field after realizing in the final hour that her heart truly belonged in journalism.

Talking to Today.com, she said of the risk she made: "I really believe we will be called on over and over again in our lives to take a risk, a leap, whether it's our personal lives, risking vulnerability in a relationship, or whether it's a career move that has you pursuing a lifelong dream, not knowing if anything in that path is assured."

© Getty Images Savannah with her two children Vale and Charles

Savannah hasn't regretted this decision, and has been at the helm of NBC's morning show for over a decade. She's co-anchored the main show alongside three different co-hosts, most recently Craig Melvin, following Hoda Kotb's departure in January.

Away from work, Savannah loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She's married to Mike Feldman, and the couple share two young children, Vale and Charles, who often appear on Today too.