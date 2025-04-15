Savannah Guthrie opens the doors into her minimalist bedroom at home in NYC 

Savannah Guthrie has shared a glimpse inside her bedroom at home in New York City this week - and it's safe to say she has good taste!

The Today star took to Instagram to take part in a Talk Shop Live to talk about her children's book, Mostly What God Does is Love You, which was set up in the comfort of her own house.

Savannah was seen sitting at a desk in her spacious bedroom, which has been painted an olive green shade with a white ceiling. While minimal, the decor included a fluffy grey rug, a vintage light and exposed radiators. Art work adorned the walls and a vase of flowers could also be seen in the background.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared a glimpse inside her bedroom in NYC

The star lives with her husband Michael Feldman and their two young children, Vale and Charles. While they are based in NYC during the week, they spend the majority of their weekends in Upstate New York, where they have a large property and sprawling backyard, allowing for plenty of room for Vale and Charles to run around in.

The backyard has a swimming pool and large wooden decking area. The home also boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island.

© Instagram Savannah was promoting her new children's book

The TV star even has her own indoor gym at her country house, equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag.

During the pandemic, Savannah spent the lockdown at her country house and hosted Today remotely there every weekday morning.

It's been an eventful year for Savannah, who has not only been promoting her new book, but has been getting used to a new normal at work.

© Instagram Savannah with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles

In January, she said goodbye to her long-term co-star Hoda Kotb and welcomed Third Hour star Craig Melvin as her new co-anchor.

Talking to Parade in January just after Hoda's departure, Savannah and Craig gave a joint interview, where Savannah opened up about her reaction to Hoda leaving, and the future working alongside her good friend.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Savannah and Craig Melvin on the Today Show

"I was shocked and not shocked," she said of Hoda's decision. "Hoda and I have talked for years about our dreams and part two of [our lives], and what it's like to transition and be bold. I knew it was in her heart. She is as popular as ever. She's as good as it gets. And she's saying, No, I think I'll go into the great unknown. And I find that so amazing."

On working with Craig, she added: "We're also overjoyed because Craig is stepping in to fill [Hoda's] shoes, and I can't think of anyone more perfect for that role."