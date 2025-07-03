Pat Cash's relationship with his 4 children who 'saved' his life

Pat Cash made Wimbledon history in 1987 when he joined the crowds, setting off a tradition that has endured until this day.

Away from the court, the pro player turned commentator is now a doting father to four children and became a grandfather at 44 after his daughter, Mia, welcomed a daughter in 2010, he has since had three more grandchildren. The star has been open about the impact of his children on his life, admitting in 2014 that he might have "killed" himself had it not been for his kids.

Alongside Mia, Pat is a dad to Daniel and twin sons Jett and Shannon. He welcomed Jett and Shannon with Emily Bendit, and he shares Mia and Daniel with ex-girlfriend Anne-Britt Kristiansen, a Norwegian model.

© Getty Images Pat's eldest son Daniel was alive for his Wimbledon victory

While not much is known about Pat's children, his son Jett followed him into the sporting world, becoming a tennis player.

Here's all you need to know about Pat's brood…

Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, Pat admitted that he got "pretty scared" about becoming a father after Anne-Britt fell pregnant six months into their relationship. "I was at Daniel's birth in Norway," he explained.

"Watching childbirth was a bit of a shock. We are now good friends. He's nearly 28 and works for me part-time – he is an expert in social media and helps look after that side of things for me."

© Getty Images Pat credited his children with saving his life

He also admitted that he "thought I'd never see the kids again" following his split from the model, but they "made a commitment that we'd both spend as much time as we could with them".

Addressing his parenting style, he told the publication: "The most important thing in the world to me was to be a hands-on dad. I had a lot of injuries when they were young, so I was in and out of the circuit, which meant I was around a fair bit."

© Getty Images The star's son Jett is also a tennis player

He also credited his children for saving his life, admitting, "I might have killed myself" had it not been for them due to his "severe depression".

The tennis ace has also adapted to life as a grandfather, saying: "I became a grandfather at 44. My daughter had a little girl, Talia, now four, when she was 22 and a son, Patrick, last year. I thought I was way too young to be a grandad and I told her that!

© Instagram Pat is close with his family

"But I love spending time with the kids. Little Patrick was named after me and his grandfather, so that was a proud and emotional moment."

In 2021, he told the Mail how he "happily" brought a painting by his ex-girlfriend as it featured daughter Mia and her two children.