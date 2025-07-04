Novak Djokovic's 'angel' son who likes to 'intimidate' him on the tennis court

Novak Djokovic had a brilliant game at Wimbledon 2025 yesterday, taking an impressive victory against British player Dan Evans.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is one of the most successful tennis players of all time, and it seems like his son is taking an interest in the sport too.

However, the 38-year-old has emphasised that he has absolutely no intention of forcing either of his children to follow in his footsteps.

Who are Novak Djokovic's children?

The tennis star and his wife Jelena Djokovic, whom he married in 2014, share two children: Stefan, 10, and Tara, seven.

Novak has earned a reputation as a proud and doting father, who often speaks about his love for his children in his interviews and on social media, referring to them as his "angels".

© Getty Novak and Jelena share two children

At a press conference back in 2022, he said: "I have the privilege to be a father to wonderful kids, so I try to take that childish energy and fuel my inner child because I tend to forget my inner child a lot because everything is so serious."

Stefan wants to follow in his footsteps

The two are often seen cheering on their father at his games, and, despite only being young, Novak's son has also expressed an interest in tennis, though the 38-year-old insists that this is Stefan's own decision.

He said, at a 2022 press conference: "I'm not forcing him to play tennis. I never did that, not a single day have I told him that he has to do this. It's really only his pure desire to step onto the court. So if he wants to embark on this journey, I guess I have to embark with him too."

© Srdjan Stevanovic Stefan is already beginning to follow in his father's footsteps

Unsurprisingly, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has shared some advice with his 10-year-old to help him improve his game, including some tips on his forehand, which the young player has taken from his father's rival Rafel Nadal.

"He likes to intimidate me on the court with finishing the swing here," Novak noted during an interview with the ATP Tour. "He knows I don't like that particularly.

"I'm trying to teach him to finish the hand here, the swing over the shoulder. He does that but he does this as well. Whenever he does that he always laughs because he knows. We have these kind of funny moments on the court."