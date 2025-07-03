Kelly Rowland's two boys look so grown up as she highlights their bond in new video

Kelly Rowland's two boys are growing up fast, and showing their mom new things!

The former Destiny's Child member shares two sons with husband Tim Weatherspoon, who she married in 2014; she welcomed Titan Jewell, ten, that year, followed by Noah Jon, four, in 2021.

And in her latest video, which you can see below, the "Say My Name" singer highlighted not only how grown up they're getting, but what a sweet bond they have with each other. Watch it here.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland's son dotes on little brother during family getaway

The video documents the family's visit to the Jurassic World Experience in London — perfectly timed with the premiere of the franchise's latest installment, Jurassic World Rebirth — and a sweet moment where Titan is informing his mom about one of the dinosaurs.

"THANK YOU to the team at the JURASSIC WORLD EXPERIENCE in Battersea Power Station, LONDON, for an unforgettable experience! We had the best time!" wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Kelly with Tina and her firstborn Titan

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom and virtually adoptive mother to Kelly, wrote: "I know Titan had a ball there! He knows every detail about every dinosaur and creature under the sea," adding: "Oh and I hear Noah's beautiful little voice."

Others followed suit with: "The cuteness! But WAIT when did Titan get this tallll! I can't take it," and: "So everyone was just acting normal with Kelly around. [They're] better than me," as well as: "Awww!! Titan with his little brother on his back."