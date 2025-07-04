Khloé Kardashian reveals major baby news in latest appearance

Khloé Kardashian got candid about welcoming another baby into her life while answering fan questions on Thursday, sharing that she was open to becoming a mother of three.

The reality TV star is already mom to True, seven, and Tatum, two, whom she welcomed with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Baby fever

© @nailsbyzola Khloé shared that she was not yet ready for another baby

Khloé responded on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast to the question of whether she would have another baby and add to her brood.

"I get that question a lot," she began. "So…right now, no."

"It's not about age," she continued. "I'm going to be 41 shortly, and it's not about age — you know, women can have babies later now. I would consider having another baby if I was married, but otherwise no."

© Instagram She is a mom to True and Tatum

The brunette beauty added that she didn't want to be a single mom if she welcomed another baby, as she already had "a lot on my plate". Khloé and Tristan split in December 2021 after it emerged that he had fathered a child outside of their relationship, and the pair have been peacefully co-parenting since.

"I have a great system right now with my kids and I also take care of a lot of other children too…but when I meet my husband, and if it's something that he wants, then we can talk about it," she said.

The Good American founder concluded that she didn't feel that anything was missing from her life, and was content to stop at two children.

© Getty The couple split for good in 2021

"I love my life, I love my kids. I feel like there's enough of me right now that can go around for everyone," she added. "You find the energy for all your children, so if I do have a third one day, I'll find the energy that I need for that child…when I find that husband, if it's something he wants I would consider it."

Khloé explained that she was not actively dating, and was instead focusing all of her energy into work and parenting.

A calling to motherhood

© Instagram She is incredibly close with her niece Dream

The 41-year-old previously shared that she was "made to be a mom", and often takes care of her nieces and nephews when she can.

"For me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than [home] with my kids," she said on The Kardashians.

Khloé is particularly close to Dream Kardashian, whom her brother Rob welcomed with his ex-partner Blac Chyna in 2016.

© Instagram Khloé shared that she was like Dream's "third parent"

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said on The Kardashians. "I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way."

She continued: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we've always been," she concluded.

To learn more about Khloé and Dream's close bond, see below...