Michael Douglas and daughter Carys share emotional moment caught on camera — see
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend Women In Cinema during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 at Jeddah Yacht Club on December 06, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia© Getty Images

The Wall Street actor and Wednesday actress also share a son, Dylan

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are officially the parents of TWO college graduates with their daughter Carys Douglas' recent convocation.

Michael, 80, and Catherine, 55, share son Dylan Douglas, 24, and daughter Carys, 22, both of whom are now alums of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Carys graduated from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, coincidentally graduating in the same batch as other celebrity scion like James Wilkie Broderick (the son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick) and Elliott Stephanopoulos (the daughter of George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth).

Carys Douglas poses for a photo inside a car at Brown University during her graduation, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Carys shared several outtakes from her graduation ceremony

The 22-year-old marked the occasion by taking to her social media page with several photos from the day, posing with her graduation stole in front of the school, celebrating with her friends, and showing off her new degree.

However, two photos from the set stood out most, capturing her emotional reactions to having her parents by her side. In one snap, she is seen tightly hugging her mom Catherine, holding back the tears.

In another, she and dad Michael lovingly look at each other, the spitting image of the Oscar winning actress, holding onto her degree and a large bouquet of white orchids. "Thank you thank you thank you," she simply captioned her post.

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a photo during Carys' graduation from Brown University, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Her tender moment with dad Michael was captured as well

Catherine sweetly commented: "So proud of you. What a milestone. Congratulations sweetheart," while Michael simply responded by sharing their photo together on his Instagram Stories.

Many of her friends reacted with comments like: "So proud of you, can't believe it all went so fast," and: "You Rocked it!! Look at all the fabulous wonders that are just BURSTING to propel joy for your Life!! Go get em!!! Brown Rocks!" as well as: "Congrats!!! Finally you'll never need to learn anything ever again!!"

Carys Douglas poses for a photo outside Brown University during her graduation, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The budding actress is now a graduate of Brown University's Watson Institute

Catherine previously shared a photo of herself and Michael doting on their daughter the night before her ceremony, wearing a white floor-length dress for their celebratory dinner. "The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!! It's only just begun!!" she gushed.

Her older brother Dylan made a name for himself after graduation in the Gen-Z political sphere, starting a radio show titled Young American with Dylan Douglas, conducting interviews and facilitating conversations that specifically impacted Gen-Z voters in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Photo shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones featuring her husband Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Douglas during the latter's graduation weekend from Brown© Instagram
Michael and Catherine flew down to Rhode Island to celebrate their daughter

The show's limited engagement ended soon after the election, and he is now moving on to pursuits that follow in his parents' footsteps, being announced as the lead of an upcoming thriller titled I Will Come To You, his big screen debut, produced by Tripwire Entertainment and Cathedral Collective.

Carys, meanwhile, spent her time at Brown honing her skills as a musician while also involving herself in small projects and short films. Her acting credits include acclaimed shorts like F*ck That Guy, Shell and The Holy Devil, plus a credit as an assistant director on the 2022 short August (coincidentally starring Homer Gere, the son of Catherine's Chicago co-star Richard Gere). Take a look at her skills as a singer below...

WATCH: Carys Douglas sings in home video

