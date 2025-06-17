Michael Douglas' daughter Carys returns to her roots in move that delights mom Catherine Zeta-Jones

Carys Douglas is enjoying her college graduate life already.

The youngest daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas graduated from Brown University last month, and it appears her first order of business was a trip to her mom's "mother country" of Wales.

In addition to the 22-year-old, a budding singer, the No Reservations actress and the Fatal Attraction actor, who have been married since 2000, share son Dylan, 24, who also graduated from Brown, and are also parents to Cameron Douglas, 46, who the latter shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Instagram Carys shared a glimpse of her trip to Wales

This week, Carys took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her trip to Wales, starting off with a stunning shot of a white horse atop a green hill, with the beach behind it.

She next shared a glowing selfie, followed by more sights and food enjoyed in Wales, and lastly another sweet selfie featuring her grandmother, Catherine's mother Patricia Fair.

Carys made her caption a string of whimsical emojis, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first her mother wrote: "Ah!!! The mother country, it's good, to touch, the green green grass of home." The doting mom appeared to be quoting lyrics from the 1965 country song "Green, Green Grass of Home," written by Claude "Curly" Putman Jr., and first recorded by singer Johnny Darrell, of which there is a popular version by Welsh singer Tom Jones.

© Instagram She included pics of Wales' stunning views

Others followed suit with: "Majestic girl. Majestic place," and: "Wow what a view," as well as: "So pretty!"

Carys graduated from Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, following in the footsteps of her brother, who majored in political science. In addition to her college studies and dabbling in singing, Carys is a budding actress, having appeared in a short film titled F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti.

© Instagram The 22-year-old also shared a photo with her grandmother Patricia

Meanwhile, her older brother, who has also dabbled in acting, launched a podcast with SiriusXM last year, Young American, through which he intended to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future. The show launched in September for a limited run, in time for the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

In a since-deleted Instagram post at the time announcing the new venture, Dylan wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier. I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

© Instagram Carys with her parents during graduation weekend

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots there have been traced back to the 1600s. The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family, who have also owned a home in Mallorca, Spain for over two decades, last year put on the market their 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington.