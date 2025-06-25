Carys Douglas is a copy and paste of mom Catherine Zeta-Jones in sun-kissed photo not to be missed

Carys Douglas, 21, looks just like her mother Catherine Zeta-Jones in her latest pictures on her social media page. The actress attended the Champs-Elysees Film Fest in Paris, where her movie, [Expletive] THAT GUY was shown.

In the posted carousel set, the main picture showcased a side profile of Carys as she flaunted her long brunette locks by the window, while wearing a sleek satin dress with lace cutouts and gold jewelry.

In another picture, the movie star is pictured on a balcony overseeing the Arc de Triompe, as she held hands and blew a kiss to her friend, while wearing a light white cover up.

© Instagram Carys posted a set of pics to her social media page

She captioned the photo set: "Spent this past weekend celebrating incredible women and their incredible films. Thank you so much Champs-Elysees Film Fest for having [Expletive] THAT GUY and thank you to Cartier for the beautiful sparkles."

In 2021, Catherine shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she warned her daughter that Hollywood would always refer to her as "the daughter of," in order to prep her for the competitive industry.

She expressed: "[Drew] and you know you come from a family where your name is synonymous, very much like Michael [Douglas], very similar stories where you both had to be, 'The kids of."'

© Instagram She wore a satin dress with lace cutouts

The actress' son Dylan Michael Douglas, 24, also wants to go into acting and despite her initial hesitation, Catherine has made amends with both of her children's desires.

She explained: "Their love of the craft of acting is so strong that even when...they are doing politics and history in school, but their passion is acting. And they've never done anything professional, but they would like to go into acting."

Catherine doesn't believe that her kids will have the same treatment as others who don't have famous families, and she thinks they'll have to work even harder.

© Instagram Carys wore sunglasses and a cover-up outside

The movie star added: "If you are successful in business, your kids have, it's not an easy way in. In fact, one has to prove oneself more, so even with that deterrent, my kids are like, 'No, sorry, we still want to do it.'"

The mother-of-two chooses to focus on what brings her children true contentment at the end of the day. She continued: "I've had a wonderful life being an actor and if they get half the joy that I've had...all I want is my kids to be happy and healthy. Everything else is a bonus, right?"

© Instagram The actress recently graduated from Brown University

Although Carys is pursuing acting, she recently graduated from Brown University. She posted a carousel set of pictures from her graduation and wrote: "Thank you thank you thank you Brown University and the Watson Institute."

The final picture in the set, features her father Michael looking at her lovingly, as she held onto her diploma and orchard bouquet. When Carys isn't acting or studying, she enjoys traveling and hiking. She has been to Ireland, Portugal, Indonesia and more in her spare time.