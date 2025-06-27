Michael Douglas' appearance stuns fans in new video during time away with grown-up daughter Carys

Michael Douglas, 80, is showing no signs of slowing down. The Kominsky Method actor shared an adorable video of him and his daughter, Carys, 22, to his 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Michael and Carys traveled to Menorca, Spain to celebrate the Running of the Horses. The video, which he captioned: "My lovely daughter Carys and I had a wonderful time at this spectacular event in Menorca," showed packed streets and a black horse riding through the crowds.

Michael said the event 'blew his mind.' Fans loved the post. One commented: "A great Man, a real legend. We love you." Another wrote: "Such an amazing event! And to share it with your lively daughter."

Michael Douglas and daughter celebrate in Spain

All about Carys Douglas

The 22-year-old graduated from Brown University in May. Carys obtained a degree in Film and International Relations. After the celebration, Michael posted to Instagram: "Congratulations Carys and the entire 2025 graduation class as you all begin your next chapter! We love you."

Carys' name is Welsh, honoring her mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones' home country. Catherine was nine months pregnant with Carys when she won the Academy Award for her role in Chicago.

© Instagram Michael and Carys celebrating her graduation from Brown

"It was a roller coaster of shooting the film, promoting the film with my ever-growing bump, going to the Oscars with my ever-growing bump, singing live, winning, and then giving birth to my baby 10 days later. It was a real trip," she told Yahoo Entertainment.

Carys shows interest in her parents' industry. She's modeled and starred in a Fendi campaign with her mom back in 2019, which took place in Rome.

Catherine and Carys spoke about the experience with HELLO! at the time. "Shooting in Rome was amazing. I've shot there many times and I've always loved it," Catherine said. Giving a rare insight into their relationship, the Wednesday actress said: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

Michael's blended family

© Getty Michael and his kids on vacation in Istanbul

Michael first became a dad in 1978 after the birth of his son Cameron, 46, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. He and Diandra were married for 18 years before splitting in 1995. The Fatal Attraction star married Catherine in 2000. Soon after, they welcomed their first son, Dylan, 24.

Michael's oldest son, Cameron, struggles with drug addiction. He details his addiction in his 2019 memoir Long Way Home. In 2009, Cameron was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and coke. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

"There were moments when hope dwindled… and then it's just a train out of the station," Michael told PEOPLE in 2019. "Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him."

Thankfully, Cameron is now sober and raises two children, Lua, 7, and Ryder, 4, with his girlfriend, Viviene Thibes.

Michael's youngest son, Dylan, studied at Brown University just like his little sister. In 2016, Dylan spoke publicly about his struggle with dyslexia.

© Getty Michael and Carys at the Cannes Film Festival

His parents were proud of him, with Catherine sharing to her social media: "My son Dylan at age 15, talking about his dyslexia so eloquently. Hard work with good teachers. Forever indebted. #educationforall."