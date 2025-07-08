Inside Alanis Morissette's private family life with her three children

Alanis Morissette's life is so not ironic. While the "Hand in My Pocket" singer was once traveling across the globe as one of the world's most famous singers, she now lives a quiet life with her husband and three children.

Here's everything we know about Alanis and her family.

Alanis' husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway

© Instagram Alanis and her husband Souleye celebrating their anniversary

Alanis, 51, met her Souleye, 45, while on a 2009 meditation trip in California. But she was already a fan of his music.

"When I first met Souleye, I was a really big fan – like super crushed out," Alanis told Billboard in 2012. "I had no thought that we'd be able to even date."

The two dated for a brief period before marrying in 2010 at their Los Angeles home.

"[It was our] values being the same," Alanis explained about their relationship during an interview with CNN. "So, for me, things like partnership, family, commitment, and seeing marriage as a hotbed for growth and healing."

© Instagram The couple married in a private ceremony

Soon after they married, Alanis and Souleye welcomed their first child.

Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, 14

Ever was born on December 25, 2010. Alanis shared the exciting news to X (formerly Twitter) writing that she was "moved beyond words and so grateful" and "so in love with my new nuclear family."

Alanis and Souleye practice "unschooling" with their children. Unschooling is form of homeschooling that is based on activities and life experiences chosen by the child.

"When Ever says to me sometimes, 'Mom, what if I want to get my doctorate?' or whatever, I just say, 'Yeah, whenever you want to go to school, you're gonna go to school. And if you want to just keep learning outside of that context, then you will,'" Alanis explained to PEOPLE.

© Instagram Souleye with his three kids

Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, 9

Six years later, Alanis and Souleye welcomed Onyx into the world. Alanis announced her birth to Instagram writing: "she's here! onyx solace morissette-treadway June 23 2016 #beyondblessed."

Just like Ever, Onyx is unschooled. "Unschooling, for me, is child-led education. So if ... my daughter is like ... 'I want to put glitter on that thing' ... boom—we do that," Alanis explained to Health in 2020. "I basically get inside their eyeballs. I'm constantly watching their eyes and what they're pulled toward, and then we do the deep dive."

On International Women's Day in 2021, Alanis shared an adorable photo of her hugging Onyx to Instagram with the hashtag "#godblessthefeminine." The Jagged Little Pill singer's daughter loves animals. "Ever since Onyx was a baby her love for animals has been profound," Souleye shared to Instagram in 2023.

Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, 5

On August 8, 2019, Alanis and Souleye had their third child, Winter. For his childhood, Alanis practiced attachment parenting.

"The word 'attunement' is [important] in parenting," she explained to the Katie's Crib podcast. "If we're not attuned to each other and we're missing each other like ships passing, there's not a chance for that deep connection that will be the hotbed for their whole life."

© Instagram Alanis and Onyx on stage

Last summer, Winter joined Alanis on tour. She posted a photo to Instagram of him helping her with her makeup, writing: "I like to do my own makeup for most of my tour. But sometimes, a master appears to show me how it's done."