Chris Pratt 'in tears' over criticism about son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris

Chris Pratt is a new dad again as his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their baby boy, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, earlier this week.

As a father-of-four who is navigating raising children in the public eye, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 45, is fiercely protective over his little ones and previously revealed how he was left "in tears" over criticism he faced online about his eldest son.

In 2012, Chris and his then-wife Anna Faris welcomed their son Jack into the world. The pair had married three years prior, but they called it quits and divorced in 2018.

The former couple's son was born nine weeks premature and, in the early stages of his life, spent a lot of time in the hospital.

Though Jack has now exceeded expectations and is seemingly a healthy 12-year-old, the difficult start was no doubt challenging for the parents.

The Parks and Recreation star would later come under criticism from fans when he and his second wife, Katherine, welcomed their first child together, Lyla, in 2019.

When Lyla was born, the proud dad thanked his wife on social media for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter".

While to many this was a harmless message, some took it as insensitive due to Jack's health issues when he was born.

Chris opened up about the difficult time to Men's Health magazine a couple of years later and revealed the emotional toll it took on him.

"A bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature, that's such a dig at his ex-wife'," Chris recalled.

"I'm like, 'That is [expletive] up. My son's gonna read that one day, he's 9, and it's etched in digital stone. It really [expletive] bothered me, dude. I cried about it.

"I thought, 'I hate that these blessings in my life are – to the people close to me – a real burden'."

At the time of Jack's birth, Anna and Chris were told at the time by doctors that their son would be "developmentally disabled," however Chris later told PEOPLE that the little boy was doing "amazing" and was "very advanced for his age".

Chris has gone on to welcome more children with Katherine including their second daughter, Eloise, and their youngest, baby Ford.

Meanwhile, the happy family prefer to keep their children's faces off social media, but Chris does occasionally open up about the family dynamic from time to time.

Earlier this year while promoting his film, Garfield, he candidly revealed that the kids are a little more obedient when it comes to following their mom's instructions than his!

"They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means," he joked. "And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."

Chris added that he and Katherine are raising their children "in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves," adding: "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."