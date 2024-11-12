Chris Pratt has become a dad for the fourth time. The Parks and Recreation actor, 45, announced that he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, had welcomed their third child together, a baby boy they named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, on November 8.

Sharing his full name on Instagram, an accompanying caption read: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

© Instagram Chris and Katherine are parents to two daughters and most recently welcomed a son

Ford is lucky to have three siblings to grow up with.

Chris is a dad to his son Jack, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Meanwhile, he and Katherine also share Lyla, four, and Eloise, two.

Find out more about Chris Pratt's family and adorable kids below…

Chris Pratt's four children including newborn son Ford

1/ 5 © Instagram Jack Pratt, 12 In 2012, Chris and his then-wife Anna Faris welcomed their son Jack into the world. Little Jack had a difficult start to his life as he was born nine weeks premature and spent a lot of time in the hospital. Anna and Chris, who married in 2009 and divorced in 2018, were told at the time by doctors that their son would be "developmentally disabled," however Chris later told PEOPLE that the little was doing "amazing" and was "very advanced for his age". Chris prefers to keep his children away from the spotlight and so doesn't show their faces on social media, but does share sweet family photos from time to time with their faces concealed. The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a photo alongside his eldest watching a baseball game with matching jerseys. Chris has since spoken about his eldest's bond with Jack's two younger sisters: "There's a big age separation. He does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

2/ 5 © Instagram Lyla, 4 Katherine and Chris married in 2019 and a year later they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris," they said as they announced their birth on August 6 2020. Katherine opened up about becoming a mother while in the spotlight, explaining how she wanted to protect her children as much as possible since her famous parents – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – had done the same for her. "We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. "It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media." Katherine and Chris' eldest daughter is a big horse lover and Katherine is often sharing cute snaps of her riding and tending to the horses in the stables alongside her mom.

3/ 5 © Instagram Eloise, 2 In May 2022, Chris and Katherine became parents again when they welcomed Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. The little one's face hasn’t been shown on social media but she evidently has super cute blonde hair, similar to her older sister.

4/ 5 © Instagram Katherine previously shared that the two sisters have such a close bond which began the minute Eloise was born. "[Lyla] loves her and loves to spend time with her, and just to see their relationship forming already is really heartwarming and makes me really excited," Katherine previously told PEOPLE.



5/ 5 © Instagram Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt Little Ford was born just four days ago and although the couple haven't yet shared a photo of him, we bet he's beautiful. Chris revealed on Today last month that he and Katherine had decided to not learn the sex of the baby before Katherine gave birth. "We don't know. I've got my son Jack and then the two girls, so we don't know. We wait." He added: "I have a feeling. I have an intuition, but I won't say what it is now in case I'm wrong, and that child sees this one day."