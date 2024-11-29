Chris Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris' $4.75m Mediterranean mansion they sold to TV star

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris parted ways in 2017 after eight years of marriage, but the former couple stayed on amicable terms for the sake of their 12-year-old son, Jack.

During their marriage, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 45, and the Scary Movie star, 47, lived in a sprawling home in Los Angeles which they purchased in 2013 for $3.3m.

Although their divorce was finalised in 2018, Chris and Anna held onto the property and part of the agreement in their divorce was to remain within five miles of each other to co-parent Jack seamlessly.

© Getty Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split in 2017

The home was eventually sold in 2020 to television executive producer Brett Mahoney, who was also a showrunner on the shows CSI: Miami and The Following.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' enormous former home where they raised son Jack

Chris and Anna had plenty of space to make the most of when they moved into their new home.

The 1979 property boasted 4,700 square feet and had multiple rooms across two storeys.

Chris and Anna's former home also features multiple bedrooms, reception rooms, a home theatre, a heated pool and spa area and a private gym.

According to MailOnline, the home also boasts a fully functioning outdoor kitchen and the land is also large enough for tennis courts, not to mention the stunning mountain views thanks to its prime location nestled in the Hollywood Hills.

One photo shared by MailOnline showed the stunning open-plan kitchen in the heart of the house.

Chris now lives with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger and their three children at their gorgeous home in the Pacific Palisades.

The actor married Katherine in 2019 and are parents to Lyla, four, Eloise, two, and their baby son, Ford, who was born at the beginning of the month.

© Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

The couple moved into their massive house in the Pacific Palisades in 2021 after snapping up their property for $15.6 million.

But Katherine and Chris are now moving onto pastures new as last year they purchased a house in Brentwood on Sunset Boulevard and, controversially, decided to tear it down with the intention of building their own dream home from the ground up.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris are moving to Brentwood

The pair bought the $12 million house, known as Zimmerman House, which is an iconic building in the area that was famously designed by architect Craig Ellwood in 1953 with beautiful mid-century architecture in mind.

Permit records obtained by Robb Report show that the couple will work with L.A. architect Ken Ungar, known for his modern farmhouse-style mansions, to build a new home in its place. This new home will reportedly be a two-story farmhouse with a swimming pool and a pool house.