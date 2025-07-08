Naomi Watts' model daughter Kai rocks mini skirt for star-studded Paris outing with mom

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naomi Watts' model daughter Kai, 16, rocks mini skirt for star-studded Paris outing with mom
Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber attend Armani Beauty celebrating Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer in NYC at Twenty Three Grand on June 18, 2025 in New York City© Getty

The Mulholland Drive actress' daughter was part of Michael Rider's Celine debut

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Naomi Watts couldn't be prouder of her mini-me daughter.

The Mulholland Drive actress' teenager Kai is a budding model, and most recently spent a few days in Paris with her mom as she worked Celine's highly-anticipated Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear show.

In addition to the 16-year-old, the Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause author also shares son Sasha, 17, who just graduated high school, with her ex Liev Schreiber, who she was with from 2006 to 2016. She married Billy Crudup in 2023.

Still from a video shared by Naomi Watts of her daughter Kai Schreiber walking the streets of Paris© Instagram
Kai after the Celine show

As Naomi and Kai had a time in Paris, the former took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the trip, starting off with a look at her outfit, a boxy gingham mini dress paired with an oversized leather jacket and pointy-toed kitten heels.

She also included a video of Kai walking the runway — the show marked Michael Rider's debut following Hedi Slimane's departure — in a silky white maxi dress, as well as a shot of the stunning fashion show invitation.

Fashion industry mainstay Derek Blasberg also captured Naomi's reaction to her daughter walking the runway, a video of her smiling ear-to-ear, and wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Show me a prouder mother than [Naomi] watching her daughter [Kai] at the Celine show."

Kai Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend Armani Beauty celebrating Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer in NYC at Twenty Three Grand on June 18, 2025 in New York City© Getty
The mother-daughter duo at an Armani Beauty event in June

Last but not least, Naomi included another video of Kai, walking in the Paris rain, wearing a tiny pleated skirt paired with a fitted black long-sleeve, and a metallic Stella McCartney tote bag.

"@celine such magic!! Congrats Michael," she wrote in her caption, adding: "@kaischreiberrr slayed the moment xx."

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show© Instagram/Derek Blasberg
Naomi and Kai with the former's best friend Nicole Kidman and her own model daughter Sunday at a Balenciaga show

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "She killed it. Congrats Kai!!!!! And that show was unbelievable! Xx" as others followed suit with: "Proud mamma!!! Bravo!" as well as: "Beautiful..love your hair."

In addition to modeling for Celine, Kai, who is signed to IMG Models, has also featured in campaigns and runway shows for Valentino.

Model on the runway at the Valentino Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Kai modeling for Valentino in March

Speaking with Interview Magazine earlier this year about her aspirations for when she grows up, she shared: "I want to be a supermodel. Period. I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film. Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it. I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe]."

She also said she's not sure where she wants to go to college because she's "never been really good at school," adding: "School has never really been my strong suit. I see myself in the fashion industry. It's always been my dream. I'm not sure if college is for me, but we'll see when it rolls around. I like to go with the flow."

