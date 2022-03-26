Sam Hunt reveals he is expecting a baby girl amid divorce Sam, 37, and estranged wife Hannah wed in 2017

Country star Sam Hunt has shared the news that he is expecting a baby girl.

The 37-year-old and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler are set to welcome their first child in May, and the Body Like A Back Road singer has now revealed that he and Hannah will become parents to a "little girl".

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," Sam shared while acting as a guest co-host for Country Countdown USA. The baby is due in about "eight weeks", and he added: "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

The pair are waiting to meet their new addition before deciding on a name but Sam shared that he had been getting advice from friend and fellow father Russell Dickerson.

"I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain," he said.

Over the last four or five years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So I feel I'm ready for it."

Hannah and Sam married in 2017

Sam and Hannah dated on and off for many years before they tied the knot in 2017.

His acclaimed debut album Montevallo, released in 2014, was named after Hannah's hometown in Alabama, and many of the songs were about their romance and her fears over his lifestyle.

Hannah filed for divorce earlier in the year

Hannah, a nurse, filed for divorce earlier in 2022 and the documents revealed that she is pregnant.

She is asking for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be "awarded their respective separate property."

