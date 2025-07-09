Meet Mary Lou Retton's 4 kids who've followed in her footsteps

Mary Lou Retton made herself a household name when she made history during the 1984 Summer Olympics which were hosted in Los Angeles.

The former gymnast was the first American woman who won a gold medal for competing in the women's all-around contest. She retired from her successful career in 1986.

The sports star shares four daughters, Shayla Kelley, 30, McKenna Kelley, 28, Skyla Kelley, 25, and Emma Kelley, 23, with her ex-husband Shannon Kelly. All of her children did enter the gymnastics arena starting at a young age, but only some went on to pursue it professionally. Find out more about her children.

© Getty Images Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton made history as the first American woman to win a golden medal for the women's all-around contest

Shayla Kelley, 30

Shayla was the couple's firstborn daughter. She went on to graduate from Baylor University. During her time there, she met her now-husband Wyatt Schrepfer, who was a football player for the school, and the pair got married in 2020, per People.

She has been very supportive of her mother on her social media. The doting daughter has shared online that Mary Lou is "the most loving, supportive, and thoughtful mom out there."

© Instagram Mary Lou Retton's four daughters include Shayla, McKayla, Skyla, and Emma

When Mary got inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame by all her daughters, Shayla expressed on her social media page: "Mom we are so so proud of you, and will ALWAYS be cheering you on."

Shayla takes part in competitive bodybuilding and often vlogs on her YouTube about it. Mary's firstborn daughter became a mom in February 2025 to baby boy, Sullivan Wyatt.

McKenna Kelley, 28

Mckenna went down the gymnastics path just like her mother. She attended Louisiana State University and scored an almost perfect score of 10 during her floor routine for the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship.

© Instagram Three of Mary Lou's daughters went into gymnastics

She graduated with a psychology degree in 2019, and retired her young career as a four-time All-American. McKenna then became a Baton Rouge realtor and got married to her husband Braden Doughty in 2024.

Skyla Kelley, 25

Skyla became a varsity cheerleader while attending high school. She graduated from Texas Tech University, where she enjoyed Greek and sorority life. She became a mother of a baby girl in 2024 and Mary Lou loved getting her first grandchild.

© Instagram Mary Lou is very close with all of her daughters

Emma Kelley, 23

Emma competed in gymnastics while attending the University of Arkansas. She graduated in 2024 and retired from the competitive sport. Emma got engaged to her college sweetheart Hudson Clark in 2024.

© Getty Images Mary Lou retired from the sport in 1986

In 2019, Mary Lou revealed to Today: "I put my four daughters into a sport that I love. It's woven into every fabric of my being. We're a gymnastics family. Three struck with it, [but] one was a cheerleader. Her path was different than mine, and I'm so proud of everything."