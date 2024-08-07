From Nicole Kidman to Eva Mendes: stars' rarely-seen kids spotted at the Olympics in Paris — photos

The 2024 Olympics in Paris have not only served both historic and heartwarming moments, enthralled sports fans and pop-culture aficionados alike, made way for Céline Dion's comeback, and much more, but they have also served up celebrity sightings galore.

In addition to watching sports favorites such as Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Suni Lee, LeBron James, Ilona Maher, and Noah Lyles do their thing, fans have also gotten to see the likes of Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Ariana Grande and many other celebs enjoy the games.

Moreover, the Olympics have become a family affair for many, including for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, plus Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who made appearances with their rarely-seen children.

Paris 2024 Olympics Day Three Highlights

Check out some of the best celebrity family sightings below.

1/ 5 © Getty Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Though Eva and Ryan are notoriously private, and haven't made a major public appearance together in over ten years, they made a special exception for the Olympics, and were joined by their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight, for what marked the girls' public debut.



2/ 5 © Pascal Le Segretain Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Nicole and Keith have similarly always kept their daughters out of the spotlight, but after Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, made their public debut earlier this year, they once again stepped into the spotlight with their parents to attend several competitions.



3/ 5 © Getty Tom Brady Tom, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, plus son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, was seen celebrating his 47th birthday with his daughter at a gymnastics, and later diving event.



4/ 5 © Getty Jessica Chastain Jessica has rarely given any insight into her family life with her husband, Italian noble Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, however their kids Giulietta, six, and Augustus, four, made an exceptionally rare appearance alongside their mom for the artistic gymnastics women's qualification.

