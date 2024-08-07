From Nicole Kidman to Eva Mendes: stars' rarely-seen kids spotted at the Olympics in Paris — photos

Check out some of the best celebrity family sightings below.
1/5
Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling
Though Eva and Ryan are notoriously private, and haven't made a major public appearance together in over ten years, they made a special exception for the Olympics, and were joined by their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight, for what marked the girls' public debut.
2/5
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Nicole and Keith have similarly always kept their daughters out of the spotlight, but after Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, made their public debut earlier this year, they once again stepped into the spotlight with their parents to attend several competitions.
3/5
Tom Brady
Tom, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, plus son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, was seen celebrating his 47th birthday with his daughter at a gymnastics, and later diving event.
4/5
Jessica Chastain
Jessica has rarely given any insight into her family life with her husband, Italian noble Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, however their kids Giulietta, six, and Augustus, four, made an exceptionally rare appearance alongside their mom for the artistic gymnastics women's qualification.
5/5
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica and Matthew's eldest son James Wilkie, 24, shared a rare family portrait featuring his parents and younger twin sisters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, 15, posing with one of the Olympic arenas behind them.