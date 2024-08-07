Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Nicole Kidman to Eva Mendes: stars' rarely-seen kids spotted at the Olympics in Paris — photos
Split image of Nicole Kidman with her daughter Faith, and Eva Mendes with Ryan Gosling, attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris© Getty

From Nicole Kidman to Eva Mendes: stars' rarely-seen kids spotted at the Olympics in Paris — photos

The 2024 Olympics in the City of Light have been a star-studded family affair

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The 2024 Olympics in Paris have not only served both historic and heartwarming moments, enthralled sports fans and pop-culture aficionados alike, made way for Céline Dion's comeback, and much more, but they have also served up celebrity sightings galore.

In addition to watching sports favorites such as Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Suni Lee, LeBron James, Ilona Maher, and Noah Lyles do their thing, fans have also gotten to see the likes of Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Ariana Grande and many other celebs enjoy the games.

Moreover, the Olympics have become a family affair for many, including for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, plus Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who made appearances with their rarely-seen children.

Paris 2024 Olympics Day Three Highlights

Check out some of the best celebrity family sightings below.

1/5

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024© Getty

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling

Though Eva and Ryan are notoriously private, and haven't made a major public appearance together in over ten years, they made a special exception for the Olympics, and were joined by their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight, for what marked the girls' public debut.

2/5

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith © Pascal Le Segretain

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Nicole and Keith have similarly always kept their daughters out of the spotlight, but after Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, made their public debut earlier this year, they once again stepped into the spotlight with their parents to attend several competitions.

3/5

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian Lake Brady attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty

Tom Brady

Tom, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, plus son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, was seen celebrating his 47th birthday with his daughter at a gymnastics, and later diving event.

4/5

Jessica Chastain attends the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024© Getty

Jessica Chastain

Jessica has rarely given any insight into her family life with her husband, Italian noble Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, however their kids Giulietta, six, and Augustus, four, made an exceptionally rare appearance alongside their mom for the artistic gymnastics women's qualification.

5/5

Photo shared by Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie on Instagram of a family trip to the 2024 Olympics in Paris© Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica and Matthew's eldest son James Wilkie, 24, shared a rare family portrait featuring his parents and younger twin sisters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, 15, posing with one of the Olympic arenas behind them.

