Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU

Mary Lou Retton, a revered name in global gymnastics and an Olympic gold medalist, is presently in the ICU, battling a rare type of pneumonia, her daughter, McKenna Kelley, announced on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, McKenna shed light on her mother's dire health condition while also linking a Spotfund page set up for the 55-year-old gymnast.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," McKenna expressed on the fundraising platform.

She added that her mother is currently unable to breathe independently and has been under intensive care for over a week.

© Eric McCandless Mary Lou is currently in ICU fighting for her life

While she chose to keep specific details private, respecting her mother's privacy, McKenna revealed, "I will disclose that she is not insured."

She appealed to the public for assistance, urging them to "PRAY!" and, if possible, contribute to the hospital bill. The fundraising effort, with a target of $50,000, has already seen generous support, collecting close to $8,000 from 109 contributors by Tuesday.

© Eric McCandless Mary Lou was on season 27 of DWTS

Mary Lou Retton's contribution to gymnastics is nothing short of legendary. Her shining moment came during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where she set a milestone by being the first American to clinch an individual all-around gold medal.

Despite facing hurdles, including a knee surgery mere weeks before the event, she showcased extraordinary skill. Her impeccable routines on the floor and vault, marked by perfect 10s, enabled her to surpass Romania's Ecaterina Szabo by a narrow 0.05 points. Additionally, she bagged silver medals in vault and team categories and bronze in uneven bars and the floor.

© Eric McCandless Mary Lou was a famed gymnast

Her unparalleled achievements earned her a spot as Sports Illustrated's Sportswoman of the Year and a revered position on the iconic Wheaties box. In 1985, she bagged the American Cup all-around title for the third consecutive time, before bowing out from professional gymnastics in 1986.

However, retirement didn't dim Retton's star. She made her presence felt in the entertainment industry, gracing TV shows like Glee, Baywatch, Knot's Landing, and movies including Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult.

© Bettmann Scene from the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Additionally, she showcased her dance skills on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. Her outstanding achievements in gymnastics culminated with her induction into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997. Her hometown, Fairview, West Virginia, further celebrated her by naming a park and a street after her.

On the personal front, Retton and her former husband, Shannon Kelley, are proud parents of four daughters: Shayla, Skyla, Emma, and McKenna. It's worth noting that McKenna has taken after her illustrious mother, carving a niche for herself as a gymnast representing Louisiana State University.