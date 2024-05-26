Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids look just like them in adorable new photos from first public appearance

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just earned themselves some major brownie points with their two kids.

Since tying the knot in 2015 –– the two were friends for over 20 years before that –– the former That 70s Show co-stars have welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle, nine, and son Dimitri Portwood, seven.

And though they have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight, over the weekend, they made their first ever public appearance quite the special one.

On Friday, Mila and Ashton along with their two kids were in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch the Los Angeles Sparks compete against the Indiana Fever, which included a face-off between the WNBA's number one and number two draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

During the game, which ended in a 78-73 win for the Fever, Ashton was seen sitting front row with his family and giving a quick high-five to newest basketball sensation Caitlin, who just graduated from the University of Iowa, Ashton's alma mater.

Later, the couple made sure their kids got a good photo op with Caitlin, and photos from the special outing capture Wyatt and Dimitri –– both the spitting image of their mom and dad –– with big smiles on their faces as they posed with their parents and the beloved basketball star.

© Getty Wyatt and Dimitri looked happy as can be

Wyatt, who sports a brunette bob, was seen wearing a lilac fleece sweater with purple hearts, while her brother, who has blonde hair, represented his dad and Caitlin's alma mater by wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes hoodie, the university's women's basketball team.

Though Mila and Ashton shy away from sharing many details about their family life, the former did recently tell a hilarious encounter she had at her kids' daycare some years ago.

© Getty Dimitri repped his dad's alma mater

During an appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles alongside her Family Guy co-star Seth Green, the mom-of-two revealed to People that one time, she met two kids at her kids' daycare named none other than Mila and Ashton.

After she was asked if she ever meets anyone who has named either kids or pets after any of her characters, which she finds "so beautiful and so sweet," she then said: "I'll tell you a funny story," before revealing: "My kids were at daycare. It's a hundred years ago, and there was an Ashton and a Mila."

© Getty Ashton wore a University of Iowa cap

She noted: "They were not related people. They were two different little kids, two separate families," before further recalling the hilarious coincidence. "This was [the] first day, and Ashton and I walked in… and there was a random Mila and a random baby Ashton, and I was like, 'Oh, this is so cute.'"

She also noted that the parents of the kids were very apologetic over it, as she maintained it was not a problem and was "so cute." She lastly shared that the moment was "so long ago," and answered that no, the little Mila and Ashton weren't still friends with Wyatt and Dimitri.