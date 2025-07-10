Princess Charlotte's unconscious nod to Princess Diana's 'profound love'

Similarities have long been drawn between Princess Diana and her grandchildren, but Princess Charlotte's connection to the late royal goes far beyond physical resemblance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter has joined her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis on numerous public outings, during which time she has demonstrated the sweet way she is unconsciously following in the People's Princess' footsteps.

While forgetting the cameras are tracking her every move, Charlotte has relaxed her stance into a natural balletic pose.

Royal fan account @princesacharlotte.fans pointed out that she rested her right foot over her left in what some may view as a mini coupe with one leg bent in a family photograph the Waleses shared following Trooping the Colour 2025.

© Shutterstock Charlotte also stood in third position with her feet together at an angle during the Together At Christmas carol service. Her patent ballet pumps drew attention to her feet, while she finished her look with a red jacket and her hair tied back into a sweet bow.

© PA Images via Getty Images A few weeks later, Charlotte attended the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in a tartan jacket and same black shiny shoes, standing in a position reminiscent of fourth with her feet parted and angled.

© WireImage Back in 2019, Prince William's daughter stole the spotlight at the Christmas Day Church service when she attempted to curtsey to the late Queen Elizabeth. Captured mid-way through the movement, it appears as though the young royal was doing a plié, holding the skirt of her forest green jacket in the adorable moment.

Charlotte's passion

William and Kate have been the biggest cheerleaders of their daughter's dancing skills, with the Princess reportedly offering Charlotte dance lessons with her brother Prince George at his school, Thomas's Battersea, from age three.

The doting parents even reportedly arranged lessons for Charlotte while they were away on a royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

During a visit to the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Wales in 2024, William told a student named Ruby Davies that Princess Charlotte still enjoys dancing.

"Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home," William said.

Diana's love of dance

© Getty Princess Diana famously loved to dance

Anne said: "During my time with the Princess, I was so fortunate to witness not only Diana’s profound love of dance, but a much more personal side of her. I hope that viewers of the documentary will appreciate this fresh look as well as discover a deeper understanding of just how extraordinary she was."

Anne also co-choreographed Diana's surprise performance with dancer Wayne Sleep in December 1985 to Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl.'

© Getty Images The late royal had private dance lessons

"There was a gasp from the audience of 2,500 people, who took an intake of breath all at the same time. They were speechless," Wayne recalled years later.

Diana was a patron of the English National Ballet, and during a conversation with Tamara Rojo, the English National Ballet's artistic director, shortly after the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, Prince William gushed: "She loved dancing; she was a fantastic dancer."