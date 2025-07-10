Princess Charlotte's unconscious nod to Princess Diana's 'profound love'

Similarities have long been drawn between Princess Diana and her grandchildren, but Princess Charlotte's connection to the late royal goes far beyond physical resemblance.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter has joined her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis on numerous public outings, during which time she has demonstrated the sweet way she is unconsciously following in the People's Princess' footsteps.
While forgetting the cameras are tracking her every move, Charlotte has relaxed her stance into a natural balletic pose.
Charlotte's passion
William and Kate have been the biggest cheerleaders of their daughter's dancing skills, with the Princess reportedly offering Charlotte dance lessons with her brother Prince George at his school, Thomas's Battersea, from age three.
The doting parents even reportedly arranged lessons for Charlotte while they were away on a royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.
During a visit to the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Wales in 2024, William told a student named Ruby Davies that Princess Charlotte still enjoys dancing.
"Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home," William said.
Diana's love of dance
In 2025, it was announced that 'Dancing With Diana: A Memoir', written by Diana's former dance teacher Anne Allan, is being made into a documentary.
Anne said: "During my time with the Princess, I was so fortunate to witness not only Diana’s profound love of dance, but a much more personal side of her. I hope that viewers of the documentary will appreciate this fresh look as well as discover a deeper understanding of just how extraordinary she was."
Anne also co-choreographed Diana's surprise performance with dancer Wayne Sleep in December 1985 to Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl.'
"There was a gasp from the audience of 2,500 people, who took an intake of breath all at the same time. They were speechless," Wayne recalled years later.
Diana was a patron of the English National Ballet, and during a conversation with Tamara Rojo, the English National Ballet's artistic director, shortly after the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, Prince William gushed: "She loved dancing; she was a fantastic dancer."