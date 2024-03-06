Princess Charlotte is Princess Diana's double in sweet photo – with identical family feature

King Charles' former wife, the late Princess Diana, tragically passed away in 1997 in a car accident in Paris, and years on, her granddaughter Princess Charlotte is often compared to the 'People's Princess'.

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, eight-year-old Charlotte bears a striking resemblance to Diana, and in one unearthed childhood photo, the pair look so similar.

© getty Lady Diana Spencer during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex.

The photograph of Diana was taken in 1971 when she was 10 years old. Dressed in a cream top and a black hat, pretty Diana smiles for the camera during a summer holiday to Itchenor in West Sussex.

Diana was always a natural beauty and, in this photo, her light brown hair falls over her brown eyes and her complexion is stunning.

Then we look at the snap of Princess Charlotte at a similar age and immediately we see how alike she is to her grandmother. The girls share the same eye colour and lip shape, however, the greatest likeness is their noses… they are exactly the same!

© getty Princess Charlotte of Wales watches the Wimbledon 2023 men's final

The picture of Charlotte was taken at the Wimbledon tennis championships in July 2023. The young royal watched the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak on Centre Court along with her mother Princess Kate, who is a huge tennis fan.

Charlotte is similar to her late grandmother in other ways too, sharing her passion for sport. Diana adored swimming and dancing and Charlotte's parents have previously revealed that their daughter enjoys dancing, gymnastics and horse riding.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte donned a similar coat for with her mother Princess Kate

In fact, while chatting to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Diana's passion for dancing, mum Kate said of her then two-year-old daughter: "She absolutely loves it."

Just this week, Charles Spencer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of his childhood featuring his late sister Princess Diana and once again, Charlotte is her double.

The Earl shared a black and white photo from 1967 where the late Princess of Wales was seen at the age of six in a capped-sleeve white linen top and shorts with a pair of flip flops on with her brother.

Charles and Diana's mother, Frances Kydd, was also seen in the photo at the age of 31 in a white top and pencil skirt. The siblings grinned at the camera with Princess Diana looking just like her granddaughter Princess Charlotte.