Princess Charlotte is Princess Diana's double in 'iconic' new photo

The Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, supported by her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. In a photo snapped during the festive evening, the couple's only daughter, Charlotte, was compared to her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

WATCH: The Wales children look very grown-up as they arrive at the carol service

The side-by-side comparison was shared by fan Instagram account @royal.monarchies and revealed "The Spencer stare" with Charlotte looking very serious with pursed lips and glaring eyes. In the picture of Diana, she was seen in jeans and a T-shirt, looking sternly in the direction of the photographer.

"Striking resemblance" added one royal on-looker, and another added: "Aw those eyes are the same for Diana and Charlotte". A third penned: "The iconic side-eye!" A few disagreed though, making other comparisons instead. "She looks like her great grandmother the Queen Elizabeth," wrote one, and: "If you look at Michael Middleton’s profile, you can see Princess Charlotte," added another.

© WPA Pool The Prince of Wales points at a written message on a special kindness tree

The Princess looked lovely for the evening out, wearing a smart double breasted burgundy coat, matching her mum in the same on-trend hue. She wore her long locks in a half up half down 'do, again like the sort of style we've seen Princess Kate sport on occasion.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Charlotte's surprise during the carol concert

© Getty Charlotte and Louis lit each other's candles

The Wales children stopped by a 'Kindness Tree' outside of Westminster Abbey ahead of the event, to place their dedications along with the others. Inside, the nine-year-old got a magical surprise – ballet dancers during the service!

Her mother told singer Paloma Faith that she had enlisted her youngest son Louis, six, to keep it a surprise for her daughter Charlotte, as she's a big ballet fan.

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales talks with Paloma Faith

"He has kept the secret for, what, nearly two weeks now," the royal admitted. And it looks like he pulled it off, as Charlotte's eyes were a picture as the special part of the show was revealed.

As well Kate's close family members, other royals were out in force for the special occasion. Princess Beatrice and her family, as well as Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

It is a big night in Kate's calendar, and it was even more special this year, as 2024 has been a difficult one for the Princess, completing cancer treatment. The family were last seen together in June for the King's birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, as Kate has been away from royal engagements while she focuses on her health. It's so good to see her back!