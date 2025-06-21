Princess Charlotte's 'nurturing' skill inherited from Princess Diana that doesn't go unnoticed

Princess Charlotte is already turning into the spitting image of her mother, the Princess of Wales; at just 10 years old, she already carries herself with the same grace and impeccable posture.

There are likely many reasons for this, but one of them is undoubtedly the young royal's passion for ballet, which she inherited from her grandmother Princess Diana.

Princess Kate first revealed her daughter's passion in 2017, stating that she "absolutely loves [ballet]", and Prince William later confirmed this.

"Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," he once said.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte stands elegantly like a ballerina

During her mother's Christmas carol service, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, last year, she was caught admiring the dancers from the Royal Ballet, whose performance had been kept as a surprise for her.

Princess Diana shared her passion

Princess Charlotte's grandmother, Lady Diana Spencer, dreamed of becoming a ballerina from a young age, but eventually she grew too tall to continue.

© Getty Images Princess Diana dreamed of being a ballerina as a child

Her former ballet tutor, Anne Allan, shared details of her time with Princess Diana, after being hired in the early 1980s.

Appearing in the documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, she said: "When I first met her you could see that there was a huge shyness. But over time as we went through our dance class I realised just how much dance meant to her."

Why Princess Charlotte's love for ballet is a good thing

Having an active hobby like this is fantastic for the young Princess Charlotte, and ballet, especially, has a number of benefits, both health and development related.

© Getty Princess Charlotte was seen appreciating the ballet dancers at last year's Christmas service

According to Eloise Skinner, a fitness instructor and qualified ballet teacher, the skill can improve "strength, endurance, flexibility, mobility, balance, agility and alignment".

She adds: "For young people in particular, ballet is great for developing spatial awareness and proprioception, the awareness of one's position in space."

© Getty Images Both her parents have commented on her love for ballet

Eloise also notes that it helps to develop some of the muscles used in maintaining good posture, such as the core muscles and back muscles.

"Ballet also emphasises length and alignment, helping to embed good postural habits as a child gets older," she further states.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte's hobby has a lot of benefits

Meanwhile, Sarah Aspinall, RAD ballet teacher and founder of breakingballet.com, points out the additional mental health benefits of ballet, saying: "Ballet offers a mindful escape – a space to express feelings without words, build self-esteem, and feel part of something bigger.

"For shy or anxious children like I was, it can be a sanctuary that supports emotional resilience and confidence."

Sarah is also adamant about the holistic benefits that ballet has on a child's development. She concluded: "Ballet supports the child as a whole – physically, mentally, emotionally, and creatively. It encourages discipline and focus while also nurturing imagination, musicality, and a deep sense of self-worth that carries through life."