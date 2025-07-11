Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's special bond with Princess Charlotte on display at Wimbledon
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales at Wimbledon © getty

Princess Kate's special bond with Princess Charlotte on display at Wimbledon

Kate attended Wimbledon with her daughter in 2023

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
12 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is known for having a close relationship with her three children, but the mother-daughter bond with Princess Charlotte was on full display in 2023 when the duo headed to Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales and Charlotte were seen deep in conversation, with Kate putting her hand gently under her daughter's chin. 

wales family in wimbledon box© Corbis via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales showed Charlotte a sign of affection

Kate looked at Charlotte, listening with intent, clearly paying close attention to what she was saying, and showing a tender moment between them.

Kate touching Charlotte's hair sat in royal box© WireImage
Kate is often seen touching Charlotte's hair

In another sweet moment, the mother-daughter duo were seen chatting with Kate pushing Charlotte's hair behind her ear affectionately. 

Princess Charlotte looking up at kate waving© WireImage
Princess Charlotte looked at her mother with adoration

The pair also attended Wimbledon last year, with Charlotte gazing up to her mother with pride as the people sat in Centre Court cheered warmly. 

Kate and Charlotte's bond

Last year, Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, told HELLO!: "Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.

kate middleton at trooping with daughter charlotte© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour in 2024

"Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton

Prince William, Catherine, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose sitting down© Getty
Prince William, Catherine, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose for a photograph as they visit Sports Aid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

She added: "They are a very, very close family, which is something the late Queen really liked and thought would play into Kate's hands and the position that she was getting into.

princess kate in royal box with charlotte © Getty Images
Kate chuckled at Charlotte at the VE Day celebrations

"She had such a stable family and I think that's what Kate's trying to replicate."

Kate and Charlotte's recent outing

The last time the mother-daughter duo were seen together was at Trooping the Colour. Here, Kate and Charlotte used fashion to highlight their strong relationship.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony at Buckingham Palace© Getty
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Kate wore an aquamarine and white coat dress by Jenny Packham with a coordinating hat. Her daughter was her mini-me in a floaty tea dress in the same bright hue.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade© Anadolu via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Charlotte's long brunette hair tumbled down her back in a way her mother's does. On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Kate warmly brushed her daughter's hair behind her back and put a reassuring hand on her back as they headed indoors after waving to crowds of people.

