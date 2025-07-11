Princess Kate's special bond with Princess Charlotte on display at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales is known for having a close relationship with her three children, but the mother-daughter bond with Princess Charlotte was on full display in 2023 when the duo headed to Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales and Charlotte were seen deep in conversation, with Kate putting her hand gently under her daughter's chin.

© Corbis via Getty Images The Princess of Wales showed Charlotte a sign of affection

Kate looked at Charlotte, listening with intent, clearly paying close attention to what she was saying, and showing a tender moment between them.

© WireImage Kate is often seen touching Charlotte's hair

In another sweet moment, the mother-daughter duo were seen chatting with Kate pushing Charlotte's hair behind her ear affectionately.

© WireImage Princess Charlotte looked at her mother with adoration

The pair also attended Wimbledon last year, with Charlotte gazing up to her mother with pride as the people sat in Centre Court cheered warmly.

Kate and Charlotte's bond

Last year, Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, told HELLO!: "Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour in 2024

"Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton.

© Getty Prince William, Catherine, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose for a photograph as they visit Sports Aid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

She added: "They are a very, very close family, which is something the late Queen really liked and thought would play into Kate's hands and the position that she was getting into.

© Getty Images Kate chuckled at Charlotte at the VE Day celebrations

"She had such a stable family and I think that's what Kate's trying to replicate."

Kate and Charlotte's recent outing

The last time the mother-daughter duo were seen together was at Trooping the Colour. Here, Kate and Charlotte used fashion to highlight their strong relationship.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Kate wore an aquamarine and white coat dress by Jenny Packham with a coordinating hat. Her daughter was her mini-me in a floaty tea dress in the same bright hue.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Charlotte's long brunette hair tumbled down her back in a way her mother's does. On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Kate warmly brushed her daughter's hair behind her back and put a reassuring hand on her back as they headed indoors after waving to crowds of people.