Princess Charlotte twins with Princess Kate in pastels at Trooping the Colour 2025

Princess Charlotte joined her mother, the Princess of Wales and her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, at Trooping the Colour 2025 on Saturday.

The sun came out for the iconic day, which marks King Charles' official birthday.

Charlotte, ten, looked so elegant and pretty in her pastel blue dress, which was made in a light and airy crepe material. It had a slight scallop-trimmed neckline and was finished with a contrasting white belt, which was tied into a bow at the back.

Charlotte's hair looked longer than ever, and she had it pulled away from her face, with plaited detail and finished with a sweet bow. Mary Jane shoes, also in white, were an adorable, formal touch.

The young royal looked as if she had matched with her mother, the Princess of Wales. Kate also opted for sky blue, in the form of a dress coat by Catherine Walker. The stunning creation had contrasting white lapels and was a charming choice for the wife of Prince William.

Charlotte's history-making wardrobe

Charlotte's clothes always spark huge interest amongst royal fans, and she regularly sells out pretty much everything she steps out in - very much like her mother!

On her sixth birthday, back in 2021, the Prince and Princess of Wales released Charlotte's birthday portrait, and in it, she wore a Rachel Riley floral dress.

Printed with pretty florals, it had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It quickly became the fastest-selling item in the brand's 25-year history. At the time, Rachel exclusively told HELLO: "It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all! I became aware of the picture when my friends and family started sending me messages asking if the dress was one of ours!"

The brand completely sold out of the style within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days. Rachel recalls: "We had so many messages from customers asking if they could still order it. It became our fastest-selling royal item, ever!"