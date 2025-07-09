Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte's spotlight moment sparked fashion phenomenon

Pippa Middleton was one of the most beautiful brides ever back in 2017, when she married husband James Matthews. The stunning nuptials took place at St Mark's Church in Englefield in May of that year, and the Princess of Wales' sister delighted royal fans everywhere in her Giles Deacon gown.

Her adorable nephew, Prince George, and her niece, Princess Charlotte, were famously part of the bridal party and sparked a huge trend in traditional dressing for pageboys and flower girls from that day on.

Princess Kate wore a blush pink gown as she kept her children and the other little pageboys and flower girls in line. George was three years old and the time, and his little sister Charlotte was two.

© Getty Prince George looked so adorable in his Pepa London outfit

The children wore stunning bespoke outfits by Pepa London, and the brand recently remarked on what an incredible experience that was.

© Getty Princess Charlotte was just two years old at the time

Alongside a picture of the exquisite wedding, the label penned: "Where it all began… The Celebration Collection.

⁠"This was the project that sparked the beginning of our Wedding Collection — a truly special six-month journey designing and handcrafting the pageboy and flower girl outfits for Pippa Middleton’s wedding.⁠"

Lifting the lid on what it was like to dress the royal children, the caption continued: "It was our first time dressing Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the experience was both intimate and incredibly inspiring.⁠

"That magical moment marked the start of something lasting, our commitment to creating timeless, elegant pieces for life’s most meaningful celebrations.⁠ From that day on, The Wedding Collection was born.⁠"

© Getty The outfits started a new fashion trend in children's dressing

Fans were in great agreement. One follower wrote: "They all looked really beautiful. Gorgeous pale shades of the English countryside." Another added: "Those flower girl dresses!"

Why the royal children are fashion icons

Charlotte Kewley, otherwise known as The Little Stylist on Instagram, explained to HELLO! how prolific royal children and their clothes have become, and in particular, Prince George.

© Getty Images There has always been a huge interest in George's clothes since he was a baby

"The classic, charming vintage style pieces Prince George is often dressed in have inspired a change in children’s fashion since the day he was born," the chic mother, who is a baby and kids fashion stylist and editor, explained.

© Samir Hussein George's style has always been quite traditional

She added: "Everything he wears sells out immediately and as a direct result we’ve seen much more of the traditional, heritage looks Kate favours - smocked rompers, formal shorts with knee socks, knitted tanks - usually reserved for royal favourite heritage brands more freely available on the high street making them accessible to all. It’s the Prince George effect!"