Patrick Dempsey's chef daughter Talula is glowing during rare outing abroad with famous parents

Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Dempsey took a worthwhile trip across the pond this week.

Over the weekend, the couple along with their daughter Talula, 23, were seen attending the highly-anticipated Wimbledon finals, during which Italian Jannik Sinner defeated Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who had previously beaten him after a five-and-a-half hour match at Roland Garros.

In addition to Talula — who is a pastry chef — the Grey's Anatomy alum and the make-up artist, who have been married since 1999, are also parents to twin sons Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick. The two just graduated from high school.

© Getty The Dempseys walking into Wimbledon

For their special Wimbledon outing, Patrick, who will be 60 next year, looked dapper as ever in a light gray suit paired with a dark gray tie and blue sunglasses.

Meanwhile Jillian wore a blue pinstripe blazer paired with white jeans and sneakers, while Talula wore a belted white mini dress paired with white pumps, a gray purse and brown oval sunglasses.

It has been almost one year since Talula was supported by her dad as she launched her newest venture, a culinary platform called Talula's Kitchen.

© Getty Images The three looked chic as ever

Per the website, Talula intends for her new platform to be a destination where fans can not only place orders for some of her baked goods, which include cookies, bundt cakes, crumbles, cakes, and more, but also find some of her tried and true restaurant recommendations in various cities.

When she launched it last year, her dad shared some shots of her from a whimsical photoshoot she worked on in honor of her new venture, and wrote: "So proud and excited to announce @taluladempsey launched her new artwork and is now taking orders at the link on her bio."

© Getty The Dempsey family in 2023

The website also gives insight into how Talula developed her passion for baking. "My passion for the art of pastry began when I embarked on a remarkable journey to Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris and London," she shared, adding: "This experience has not only refined my skills, but also ignited a deep love for the world of Patisserie."

She recalled: "At Le Cordon Bleu, I dedicated myself to mastering the basic and intermediate techniques associated with Patisserie, honing my abilities to create delectable delights that stay true to their origin and are consistent," also sharing that in addition to her studies, she "had the incredible opportunity to work as a pastry cook at Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills, an establishment adorned with the prestigious Michelin star."

© Instagram The twins recently graduated from high school

"This experience challenged and inspired me, pushing me to new heights in the world of pastry. It was here that I had the privilege of working with some of the finest chefs and ingredients all while crafting exquisite desserts that left a lasting impression on discerning palates."

Talula went on: "My journey doesn't end there. I am committed to continuously refining my skills and expanding my culinary knowledge. I am currently studying plant-based patisserie in order to better understand this up and coming diet and implement it in my own creations. I am a firm believer that the world of pastry is an ever-evolving art, and I am dedicated to staying at the forefront of it."