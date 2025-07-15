Princess Charlotte challenges royal rules with major first

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final a family affair on Sunday, arriving in style with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte, 10, took a seat in the front row of the coveted Royal Box on Centre Court to see Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz. Eagle-eyed royal fans will have noticed something a little different about the young princess as she held her hands up to her face – she was wearing nail polish.

© WireImage The royal was seen sporting a candy pink manicure for the very first time, in spite of widely reported royal rules around nail polish. It is believed that it is seen as more appropriate for royal ladies to wear a nude, clear, or soft pink nail polish, if any at all, on royal outings.



© Alamy Stock Photo The late Queen was thought to have liked Essie's nail polish in the shade 'Ballet Slippers', and this is reportedly the colour Charlotte's mother wore on her wedding day in 2011.



© Getty Images Rule-breaking royal manicures Though royal ladies tend to opt for a barely-there nail shade, there have been times when an exception has been made.

© Getty In 2023, Kate headed out with her family for the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, donning a bright red mani which clashed with her bespoke royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker.

© Getty Meanwhile, in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on stage at The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall. Along with a custom black velvet Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller worn to present the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award, a pregnant Meghan donned a short black manicure.



© Getty The original rule-breaker was Charlotte's late grandmother, Princess Diana, who sported a crimson manicure on a number of engagements, including in 1992 to the English National Ballet Gala Performance in Budapest.



© WireImage Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon appearance Charlotte looked so sweet as she sat beside her mother in the Royal Box, twinning with their fans as they attempted to keep cool.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal opted for a bespoke white dress by Sarah Burton with a black frilly trim. It was paired with the 'Siena' Mary Jane shoes by Papouelli and the 'RB9070S Kids Sunglasses in Polished Havana' by Ray Ban.



© WireImage She also debuted a cute Pandora bracelet featuring a Lion King charm, and the 'May Crystal Birthstone Eternity Circle Charm' which may well have been a present for Charlotte who celebrated her 10th birthday on 2 May.

