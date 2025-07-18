Meet the youngest celebrity grandparents making multi-generational families look cool

Anyone who is a grandparent will tell you what a joy it is.

Many often marvel at the beauty of being able to hang out and play with the little ones all before handing them back to their parents for the bath and bedtime routines – an arguably blissful end of the bargain.

And celebrities are no different. Famous faces, including Whoopi Goldberg, Pierce Brosnan and Ronan Keating, are just a few names in the public eye who became grandparents at a young age and are proving how cool it can be.

I don't have children, but as the auntie of four nephews, the eldest of whom was born before my parents hit the age of 50, I've seen firsthand what it's like being in a multi-generational family, especially while living under one roof.

I know for a fact that everyone involved has benefited from my parents still being relatively young when it comes to their kids raising their own young families.

© Getty Images Grandparents are a huge part of family life

© James Shaw/Shutterstock Ronan Keating Boyzone singer Ronan Keating became a grandfather at age 46 when his eldest son, Jack, aged 26, became a father to a little girl named Maya, in February 2023. Ronan shares his older kids, Jack, Ali and Missy, with his ex-wife Yvonne, but he is also a father to his two younger children, Cooper, six, and Coco, five, with his wife, Storm Keating. It seems Ronan is one proud 'Pops' and described his granddaughter as a "little cutie" on social media. He also shared that he goes by the name of 'Pops' rather than grandpa.

© Instagram Eminem If you're a millennial/Gen X-er, you might remember Eminem's daughter Hailie not only appearing on his songs but also in his videos as an adorable little girl who was, and still is, the light of his world. Now, amazingly, Hailie has become a mom herself! So, congratulations are in order to the whole family. The rap legend, 52, became a grandfather pretty recently, as it was reported in March that his daughter became a first-time mother when she welcomed a baby boy. A few weeks later, Hailie, aged 29, confirmed the news herself with a sweet post on social media announcing that she and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14.

© Amy Sussman Whoopi Goldberg Sister Act star and all-around TV and film legend Whoopi Goldberg, 69, was just 18 years old when she had her first child, Alexandra 'Alex' Martin. Alex went on to start her own family, making Whoopi a proud grandmother of three. Whoopi was 33 years old and Alex was 15 when she had her first baby. Whoopi's granddaughters are Amara Skye Dean, 36, Jerzey Kennedy Dean, 29, and her grandson is Mason Dean, aged 27.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan Pierce Brosnan, 72, has been on our screens for decades, but away from his high-profile career, he's a family man at heart. Pierce is a proud father to sons Christopher, 52, and Sean, 41, with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris. The star and Cassandra also shared a daughter, Charlotte, who tragically passed away aged 41 from ovarian cancer, the same illness that took her mother's life 22 years prior. The MobLand star also shares sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, with wife Keely Shaye Smith. Pierce's grandchildren are Isabella, 26, and Lucas, 20, both of whom Charlotte welcomed with her longtime partner Alex Smith. The star is also a proud grandfather to Jaxxon Elijah and Marley May, the sons of Sean Brosnan.

© Instagram Kris Jenner Kris Jenner, 69, is a proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren, the eldest of whom is now a teenager! Kris was just 54 years old when her eldest daughter, Kourtney, had her first child, Mason, with ex Scott Disick. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has grown. A lot. Kris is now a grandmother to: Penelope, Reign and Rocky Thirteen (Kourtney's children), North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West (Kim's children), True and Tatum Thompson (Khloe's children) and Dream Kardashian (Rob's children) and Stormi and Aire Website (Kylie's children). We all know how hectic those Christmases are.

© Getty Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill dedicated one of her songs from her Grammy Award-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, to her eldest son, Zion. When the album came out in 1998, Zion, whom she shares with her former partner, Rohan Marley, was just one year old, and the song would become an instant classic. Now, Zion is 26 years old and has kids of his own. Zion shares his son Zephaniah Nesta and daughter Azariah Genesis with longtime girlfriend Tania. Lauryn and Rohan – the son of the late great Bob Marley – went on to have five more children. Selah, 25, Joshua [pictured], 22 (a TikTok star who goes by YG Marley), John Marley Hill, 21, and Sarah Marley Hill, 16. Lauryn is also a mom to Micah, aged 12. Micah is the only child of Lauryn who is not Rohan's, and his father is not publicly known.