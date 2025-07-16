Kelly Ripa tried to give her kids 'really normal' lives despite staggering $120 million net worth

Kelly Ripa, 54, works very hard. She hosts LIVE With Kelly and Mark with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 54. She co-owns an Italian soccer team and a production team. This hard work helped her amass a net worth of $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. But, even with all this success, she works hard to keep the lives of her children "really normal."

The daytime television host recently sat down with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and explained why her three children being nepo babies isn't all bad.

Kelly and Mark share three kids, Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. In May, their youngest son graduated from the University of Michigan, making all three Consuelos kids college grads.

"I think my kids feel very fortunate in general," Kelly told Amanda, explaining that "they don't have student loans."

She continued: "There's a comfort in knowing my kids got to graduate knowing that they weren't having to climb out of a mountain of debt. They are so appreciative and so grateful." While Kelly has been in Hollywood for the entirety of her children's lives, she and Mark tried to keep their lives "really normal" as they grew up.

"I also think we kept their worlds really normal when they were young," Kelly said. "They always, from the earliest ages they could, had part time jobs, always. And, in their friend circle, they were the only ones to have jobs."

When Michael was a student at New York University, Kelly told her Instagram followers that he lived in "his first non-parent subsidized apartment with roommates."

She continued: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did [Mark]. We work and we expect our kids to as well."

Michael and Lola are following their parents' footsteps by working in the entertainment industry. Lola is a singer, putting out a steady stream of singles since her 2022 debut song "Paranoia Silverlining." In March, Lola announced her music would be featured in an erotic thriller titled Pretty Thing starring Alicia Silverstone.

Her brother Michael is an actor, appearing in a short film called Dissocia, in the Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, and as the younger version of his dad's character in Riverdale.

"I read the [Let's Get Physical] script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," Michael said of his role. He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

It seems like Joaquin wants to enter Hollywood too, as he graduated with his degree from the school of drama. During his graduation celebrations, Joaquin performed in "a big showcase at the theater department." Kelly explained on LIVE: "He was incredible and amazing and we were very impressed."

Kelly admits that while she tried to make their lives normal, they knew that their parents were famous.

"Our children are fully aware. They'll meet people on the street that will come up to them and say, 'I watched you grow up. It is such a pleasure to see you as an adult,'" she told Amanda.

"It wasn't just our parents and our siblings. They had, like, America and Canada raising them in some way," she explained. "And so and [the viewers] really looked out for them and rooted for them, and they are fully aware of that."