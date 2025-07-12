The dos and don'ts of taking grandparents on holiday - including a very common mistake

A family holiday is often the highlight of the year. Few things can replicate the excitement of heading to the airport with your nearest and dearest to sunnier climes, leaving the humdrum of everyday behind.

For some, taking grandparents on holiday is a fantastic way to bond as a whole family.

It's often the case that grandparents and grandchildren don't live close to one another, or perhaps busy schooling schedules get in the way of spending quality time, so a group trip together is a surefire way to ensure you're making memories to last a lifetime.

After Today anchor Dylan Dreyer took her family, including her children, Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and 3-year-old Rusty, on vacation, as well as her parents, we conducted a poll to get HELLO! readers' view on whether taking grandparents on holiday is a good idea.

We found that, overwhelmingly, the answer was 'Yes', indicating that many believe travelling as one big happy family is preferred.

But some might be wondering if it can be done without stress or disagreements. We spoke to experts who gave their take on how to holiday successfully with grandparents.

How to ace the family group holiday

There are many things to consider when travelling as a large family. Multiple generations will mean different interests, needs, and expectations will all have to be catered for, and it's not always easy.

Gavin Lapidus, company director at eShores, told HELLO! that one of the first places to start is by nailing down accommodation by way of location and room allocations.

"Make sure there's enough room for everyone to have their own space when needed (e.g. adjoining rooms, a villa, or a suite)," he said. "Older relatives and young children may have very different sleeping schedules, so it's important to choose accommodation that allows some separation."

Daniel Clarke, Travel Expert and Director of Parklink, agreed that the trick to a harmonious vacation is all in the planning. "Set boundaries in advance - this isn’t just for the children - discuss the rules and ways of doing things that you would like to happen before travelling. The best way to avoid conflict or confusion is by chatting about preferred rules beforehand."

Another aspect to consider and nail down beforehand is finances. Daniel added: "Pre-agree the money situation well in advance. It's necessary to work out financial arrangements beforehand as it'll avoid any awkwardness. Will you take it in turn to pay for meals, is it their treat, or are you buying to thank them in return for the childcare?" Much to consider.

Speaking of childcare, if the agreement is that you're taking your folks away on your dime in return for some babysitting, then make sure you agree on a schedule. Everyone will want to have a break and adult time at some point during the trip, working out a rota will make sure everyone is on the same page.

What not to do

There are a few things that, if not avoided, could potentially cause difficulty when travelling with multiple generations.

Gavin explained that in addition to ironing out the itinerary, make sure you don't book any flights or transfers without everyone knowing before taking off.

"Long-haul flights or late-night flights may be tough on both children and elderly relatives, and so direct routes with minimal layovers help everyone to have an enjoyable journey."

The same logic can be said for a jam-packed itinerary: try not to overdo it. "Schedule low-key days with minimal movement to keep everyone from burning out, as children and older adults may tire easily or require a slower morning," Gavin said.

Questions to ask yourself before the trip

Ava Wilson, from Travel Taste Discover, advises that if you and your partner are travelling together with only one set of grandparents, it might be a good idea to discuss between you what you're boundaries are.

For example, Ava advises considering the following: "Will you take turns spending time with the kids? Can the grandparents take the kids to some place/activity of their own choice? Or would you prefer if you all stuck together as a family?"

She added: "Ask each other if you'd be okay with your partner's parents taking your child to their 'first ever experience', like going to the beach, visiting their first museum, or even a little BBQ activity?"

Ultimately, communication and planning is the ticket to a harmonious holiday. Happy travels!