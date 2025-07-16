Jamie and Jools Oliver's secluded pool for 5 kids at 70-acre home

Jamie and Jools Oliver have enjoyed huge success over the years, so it's perhaps unsurprising that they have a stunning and generously sized property.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years and are the parents of five children, Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14 and River, aged eight, live in a historic country property with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

Their estate is enormous, 70 acres to be exact, and so there is plenty of space to accommodate a full-size swimming pool for the whole family to enjoy, especially when the weather has been as warm as it has been.

© Instagram And it looks like the Olivers are making the most of their recent sunshine, as Jools posted a lovely snap of her husband and their youngest, River, enjoying a dip. The pool appears to be full-sized, and therefore perfect for getting some lengths in. Judging by the snap, it looks as if River was enjoying some diving complete with large goggles while Jamie proudly looked on. The pool is surrounded by a patio terrace, and the area has large brick walls for added privacy. In the corner of the photo, we can also spot a large iron gate that leads from the pool area to the rest of the garden area.

© Instagram Other parts of the Olivers' family garden are equally impressive. Jamie posted a sweet selfie recently to mark their eldest child, Daisy, paying a visit from Australia, where she's currently travelling. The high walls are not only good for shielding onlookers, but also for accommodating climbing plants and flowers, of which the family appear to have many. There is also a gravel walkway leading through the garden up to the gate, and the view beyond that appears to go on forever.

© Photo: Getty Images An aerial view of their home in Essex shows just how vast the land is. In addition to the main home, which boasts drawing rooms and a great hall, the land has an on-site second property – a 16th-century farmhouse that provides them with an extra three bedrooms. The house, which has undergone extensive work after it was previously reported that it was "falling down", also comes with converted stables, a 'secret garden' area, and surrounding fields that appear endless.

Jamie, famed for his many cooking shows and publications, moved his family to their new property in Essex shortly after the coronavirus pandemic after living in the capital for more than 20 years. The reasons behind the big move were, he said, intimate but kept private. "No one really knows why I bought this house," he told The Times, adding: "I don't feel ready to share yet… But if I was just being media savvy, I wouldn't have moved there when everything was going wrong.

© Instagram "There was a whole host of things that were quite specific, quite intimate… I don't care what anyone thinks. They don't need to know. It's an old gaff that's falling down; only an idiot would buy it. "But to have come from where I was born to that house that's only had three families owning it in 600 years, for me as a kid that went through special needs in school, it's social mobility."