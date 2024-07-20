Jamie Oliver's son River, 7, is his father's double in striking new photo

Jamie Oliver's sons both seem to be following in their famous father's footsteps, with Buddy going down the culinary route and River taking after his dad's appearance.

In a sunny photo shared by the chef's wife, Jools, seven-year-old River was his father's clone as he smiled for the camera. The youngster sported Jamie's signature floppy blonde locks, and their similarities were on full display as he squinted in the image shared by his doting mum.

River also looked incredibly fashionable in the picture, styling out a white tropical shirt while allowing his hair to flow past his shoulders. Alongside a sun sticker, Jools captioned the snap: "Morning little one."

Jamie has shared several images of his family over the years and on Father's Day, the doting dad shared the sweetest picture of his two sons helping him in the garden.

The trio smiled for the camera, with Buddy again towering over his little brother. Jamie captioned the image: "If you're looking for some gift inspiration for Father's Day, I've got you covered!! #AD," linking to some suggestions.

The star has been supportive of son Buddy's forays into the kitchen and earlier in the month he shared some photos of his boy as a young child.

"Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure," he wrote praising his son. "As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes.....just look at those pics of baby Buds!!!"

Buddy has released his own cookbook, and explaining its aim, the teenager said: "None of [the recipes] are fancy or hard to do – you'll find things like easy breakfasts, meatballs, pizza and some sweet treats – I just hope people enjoy giving them a go."

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in July 2000 in Essex. After 23 years of marriage, the duo later renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives with their five children in tow.

Aside from Buddy and River, lovebirds Jools and Jamie are also doting parents to daughters Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, and Petal, 15. The family live in a gorgeous Essex mansion which they purchased back in 2019.