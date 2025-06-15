Gwen Stefani's middle son is his stepdad Blake Shelton's blonde twin in grown-up new photo

Sunday, June 15 marks Blake Shelton's third year as an official doting stepdad to his wife Gwen Stefani's three sons, ever since they tied the knot in July 2021.

The country music star, 48, is a father to Gwen's three sons, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In the years since he started dating Gwen, 55, and their marriage, Blake has grown incredibly close to the three boys, which the "Hollaback Girl" singer highlighted in a brand new collection of photos old and new featuring her sons and their stepdad for Father's Day.

© Instagram Gwen shared several memories of her sons with their stepdad Blake Shelton

"Happy Father's day Dad and @blakeshelton!! We love u so much," she wrote alongside snaps of Blake and her sons, plus with her own father Dennis Stefani.

Some of the photos displayed the adorable bond the "God Gave Me You" singer had formed with the boys, strumming on his guitar while Apollo played in the background with his cousin, going fishing, even pulling funny faces with them.

One photo in particular highlighted just how much of an impact he'd had on them, a recent image of his with Zuma as he presumably readied himself to perform at Blake's Ole Red bar.

© Instagram Zuma practically is becoming his stepdad's twin

The teen has developed a love for blues and, most notably, country music, and posed for the photo beside Blake, a strapping figure himself, dressed in a button down and a cowboy hat, with the pair looking absolutely like two peas in a pod.

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "A father figure isn't always determined by blood. It is love that's beyond everything. This family portrait really makes me happy," and: "Happy day to the best daddy Blakey!!" as well as: "Blake has brought so much to Gwen's boys that would not have been possible otherwise."

Both Zuma and his older brother Kingston have taken after their parents when it comes to their interests in and skills as a musician, although the latter is more of a classic rock fan.

© Instagram The country singer's sweet bond with his stepsons shone through

The "Austin" singer recently spoke with TODAY ahead of hosting the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry and toyed around with the idea of a family band of sorts with him, Gwen and the boys.

"That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that," he said, but also confessed that recording with his wife alone was good enough. "I don't feel like I want to make a record without a duet with Gwen on it anymore. She's my favorite person to sing with."

© Instagram Gwen and Gavin's three sons are catching the country music bug, just like Blake

Gavin, 59, remains close with his three kids as well. He spoke with Us Weekly about his two oldest boys' musical inclinations, identifying most with Kingston's tastes. "It's so close to [my music] – I wish he were really deeply into me but he's not," he quipped.

"He's into the Pumpkins, which is great. They're an incredible band. We love Billy [Corgan], we love the Deftones, and it's so fun – walking past his room, and he's playing a Deftones riff."