Gwen Stefani's son Zuma, 15, makes major stage debut alongside stepfather Blake Shelton

Keeping it in the family! Gwen Stefani's 15-year-old son Zuma is taking after his mom, dad, brother, and stepdad as he made his country music debut on July 29 on stage with Blake Shelton.

The teen joined stepdad Blake at Blake's Ole Red bar in Oklahoma, performing Zach Bryan's "Oklahoma Smokeshow," to huge cheers from the guests, as can be seen in fan videos.

Blake had been performing for the fans, before he proudly introduced his stepson to the crowds: "Zuma Rossdale, everybody!"

Zuma looked every inch the cowboy in blue denim jeans, a striped shirt, tan cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat, matching Blake who wore a plaid shirt and a white hat. Gwen was also in the crowds, cheering her son on, as was younger brother Apollo, who had a sweet shoutout from Blak

Gwen welcomed her three sons – Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston – with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who is the lead singer of the British band Bush. Gwen is also the front woman for California ska-rock band No Doubt and a solo star, with three Grammy wins and 18 nominations.

Blake has been nominated eight times and Gavin once.

In August 2023, Kingston, 18, also appeared on the stage at Ole Red, giving fans an acoustic performance that led to cheers on and off stage, and a very special moment with Blake who pulled him into a long hug.

Kingston has long played the guitar, but Zuma's love for the instrument is new – although his love for country music is not. For his 15th birthday Gwen took Zuma to see Zach Bryan live, with Zuma sporting a cowboy hat as he watched the singer on stage.

Gwen and Blake began dating in 2015 when Zuma was just seven, and so Blake's love for country music will have been instilled in the teen at a young age. Blake and Gwen wed in 2021.

The award-winning singer is a devoted stepdad, and has previously spoken about how important it is to him to raise the boys correctly.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he began.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

He also admitted that "there's definitely nothing easy about" being a step-parent, but shared that he tries not to take it so seriously that he doesn't "enjoy this time" with the kids.

"Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he said.