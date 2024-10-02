Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Gwen Stefani's 3 sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — plus their relationship with stepdad Blake Shelton
In this handout photo provided by Disney, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, with their children, Kingston, 4, and Zuma, 1, visit the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland on July 7, 2010 in Anaheim, California© Getty Images

The Bouquet singer and No Doubt frontwoman was married to the Bush frontman from 2002-2016

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale may have divorced in 2016 after spending more than a decade together, but they remain effective co-parents to their three children.

The exes welcomed three sons during their marriage, all of whom have remained in the public eye through their bond with their parents and also stepdad Blake Shelton, Gwen's second husband.

While the ex-spouses remain present as parents, Gavin explained during a recent appearance on the podcast Amy & T.J. that he wished he had more of a connection still with his musician ex-wife.

"Sometimes I wish that… when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me," he mused, although confessed to being "proud" when it came to his "consistency" as a father.

Here's all you need to know about Gwen and Gavin's three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, plus how they get along with their stepdad Blake and their own journeys into music…

Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, 18

Gwen Stefani with her oldest son Kingston© Getty Images
Gwen and Gavin's oldest son, Kingston Rossdale

Kingston Rossdale, born on May 26, 2006, is the oldest of Gwen and Gavin's three sons, and is the most active on social media and in the public eye of them all. Kingston's girlfriend Lola is also close with his mom, as both are fans of make-up artistry.

Over the years, Kingston has leaned into his musical side, making his stage debut with his stepdad Blake at his bar Ole Red, and developing his resume as a songwriter and musician with the help of his dad and his rock influences.

Kingston pictured with his longtime girlfriend, Lola© Instagram
Kingston's girlfriend Lola is also close with his mom Gwen

Gavin told Us Weekly in a recent interview: "As opposed to really recording so much for himself, he's begun to work with other people and he's written some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles. I'm like, 'Oh god, it's really good. I can't believe it.' He has such a great ear for melody."

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 16

Photo shared by Gavin Rossdale on Instagram August 2024 of his son Zuma, who he shares with Gwen Stefani, celebrating his 16th birthday© Instagram
Gwen and Gavin's middle son, Zuma Rossdale

Zuma Rossdale, born on August 21, 2008, is the second of Gwen and Gavin's three sons, and is just as much of a musical savant as his older brother and three parents.

Unlike Kingston's rock interests, Zuma has developed an affinity for country music, and is also quite close with Blake, making his own musical debut with an acoustic guitar beside the "Austin" singer at Ole Red.

Zuma Rossdale prepares to perform at Ole Red© Instagram
Zuma made his performance debut with his stepdad Blake at his bar Ole Red

Gavin shared in the same interview that Zuma was a fan of country and the blues. "One son loves the Pumpkins and… Zuma, he's got the country bug," he said, joking: "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."

Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 10

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023.© Getty Images
Gwen and Gavin's youngest son, Apollo Rossdale (middle)

Apollo Rossdale, born on February 28, 2014, is the youngest of Gwen and Gavin's three sons, and is the one with the closest bond with Blake, having grown up with him around in the family.

Apollo was just under two years old when the "Cool" singer went public with her relationship with the country singer in November 2015, and will often be seen cozying up to him in sweet birthday tributes from his mom each year.

gwen stefani and son apollo© Instagram
The youngest of the family will often get involved in his mom and stepdad's home activities, like gardening

On the podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her, Gwen admitted that Kingston was the one who actually prayed for another sibling, resulting in Apollo. "I'm like 43 years old, and it's this true miracle, and every time I would go to the doctor, I was like, 'He's gonna say this is not gonna work out,' and every time he'd be like, 'Looking great'. I had Apollo and it was a true miracle."

