Prince George to face major change in the coming year

Prince George will celebrate his 12th birthday on Tuesday, and the future King is set for a major life change in the coming year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, currently attend Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire.

But the co-educational school only teaches pupils from three to 13, so just a few months after George's 13th birthday in July 2026, he will be moving schools.

There has been a lot of speculation around George's future education, with many royal watchers predicting he will either choose his father Prince William's former school, Eton College, or his mother Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College, in Windsor.

Both William and Kate were boarders at their respective schools.

In autumn 2023, George sat his first set of major tests, believed to be Common Entrance exams.

Kate missed the Earthshot Prize Awards with William in Singapore that year to remain in Windsor to support her son through his exam period.

George's public appearances in 2025

Prince George was last seen publicly at the Wimbledon men's final on 13 July as he and Princess Charlotte joined their parents to witness Jannik Sinner's victory against two-time champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

The youngsters were even spotted asking Jannik to sign his autograph on tennis balls after the match had ended.

And during a discussion with Wimbledon doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, Cash asked George if he was any good at tennis, to which the Prince replied: "I'm all right."

In June, the three Wales children took part in the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. George, Charlotte and Louis rode in the carriage procession with Kate to watch the military spectacle before returning to Buckingham Palace to view the flypast from the balcony.

In May, George, Charlotte and Louis watched the parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event also marked a major milestone for George as he joined William, Kate and other senior royals at a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace after the parade.

