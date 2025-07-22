Princess Charlotte and Prince George make toothy grinned Prince Louis laugh in new footage

We can all agree that Prince George looked adorable for his 12th birthday photo, but now additional footage from the photoshoot has been released.

The footage featured George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they played with each other. In one sweet moment, George and Charlotte could be seen spinning Louis around as they carry him around. The trio were also seen posing by a fence, with Louis sat on top, while the clip ended with the trio walking hand-in-hand through a field with a toothy grin.

A brief musical tune accompanied the video alongside an overlay of children laughing.

A caption on the post read: "12 today!" alongside a party popper emoji and fans were quick to comment on how "cute the scene was. One said: "They're so cute, omg," while a second added: "They grew up so fast," and a third commented: "AWWW THE SWEETEST VIDEO EVER. Happy Birthday to Prince George!! Lovely clips with his sweet siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis."

George's photo

While many of the family's photos have been taken by Princess Kate, this time George was captured by Josh Shinner, as the young royal posed in Norfolk, where the Waleses often spend their summer break.

George looked so sweet as he dressed in a blue checkered shirt and an olive green gilet.

© Josh Shinner Prince George's 12th birthday

Royal fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes for George, with many remarking that the young prince is his dad, Prince William's doppelganger. "He is his father's clone!" One commenter wrote underneath the portrait.

"What a fine young man he's become - handsome, poised, and full of quiet confidence," another royal fan commented. "Eyes like Grandpa Middleton, but the smile of his father," a third added.